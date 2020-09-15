CUJO AI Digital Life Protection Services Deployed at Scale Across Five Leading North American Operators, Now Available in Over 25 Million Homes

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control, and privacy of connected devices, announced today that its Digital Life Protection services are now deployed at scale in the networks of five leading North American operators. Within these five operators, CUJO AI is deployed in over 25 million homes, covering more than 760 million devices and increasing at a rate of 5 million devices a week.

"CUJO AI continues to stand out from the competition as we grow exponentially in market share to shape how the modern Digital Life Protection market looks for the distributed workforce. Having operational systems and processes that are proven to scale and support more than 10M homes per a single operator is a significant achievement," - said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI. "This accomplishment instills confidence in our new customers that we are the low-risk vendor in this space, with proven technical and operational experience, and drawing on the widest deployment breadth to ensure that our AI models stay well ahead of the competition."

CUJO AI solutions are based on a core set of technologies that leverage AI and ML analysis for real-time detection of previously unknown threats and real-time threat intelligence for known threats. Instead of relying solely on a library of existing attack pattern signatures, CUJO AI actively learns from network traffic and device behavior to block ever-evolving threat vectors.

"The CUJO AI team is made up of highly talented professionals and the brightest minds that are ready to address and tackle the challenges of emerging threats. Our progress is evident in the marquee list of customers and the number of outstanding achievements," said Santeri Kangas, CTO of CUJO AI. "We are proud to be trusted by the major, forward-thinking network operators for our dedication to address their increasing need to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services. Our team is committed to accelerate the development of AI and scale our solutions further to provide secure and personalized connected experiences."

With over 760 million connected devices monitored and protected daily, CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide end users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services. Last year, CUJO AI also announced it is providing its AI-powered Digital Life Protection solutions to the largest US broadband operators, Comcast and Charter Communications .

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and to digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control and digital parenting.

