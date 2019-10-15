CUJO AI Lens Network Analytics Tool Integrated into Technicolor Broadband Gateways to Provide Actionable Network Insights to NSPs

CUJO AI Lens provides network operators with a way to collect, intuitively analyze and visualize end-user connectivity and utilization data, get answers across operations, business, marketing and customer service, while remaining in regulatory compliance and in respect of privacy.

"This announcement is a new milestone in the collaboration between Cujo AI and Technicolor," says Girish Naganathan, CTO of Technicolor Connected Home. "Integrating Lens into Technicolor's CPE firmware enables NSPs to accelerate the introduction of a full suite of AI-powered network analytics and get previously unavailable insights across connected devices, applications usage, content access, security threats, and privacy challenges. This is the latest demonstration in what we can achieve together through the Technicolor HERO program. Through this program our two organizations continue to work together to provide network operators with rapid access to innovative third-party technologies and offer new monetizable services," concludes Naganathan.

"In the age of digital transformation, our goal is to create a future where every digital experience is secure, private, and personal. CUJO AI partnership with Technicolor will offer their entire customer base of NSPs access to Lens at no incremental cost, changing the way the entire industry looks at the value of network data. Need for visibility and understanding of consumer usage of data networks is rapidly growing in importance with the rise in complexity of the connected home. Leveraging machine learning processes and using highly customizable CUJO AI Lens dashboards, network operators can gain aggregate insights into behavior, usage, and trends associated with consumer and business data networks," explained Andrea Peiro, President of CUJO AI.

For a preview of CUJO AI Lens on Technicolor Homeware and RDK-B based CPEs, visit Technicolor at booth A60 at the 2019 Broadband World Forum being held at the RAI in Amsterdam.

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary Artificial Intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses, and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering: network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control, and digital parenting.

For more information:

More information about CUJO AI can be found at cujo.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CUJOAI

SOURCE CUJO AI

Related Links

http://www.cujo.com

