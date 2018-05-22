CUJO AI Listed as a Vendor to Watch by Gartner in 2018 Market Insight: Address 3 Critical Security Issues to Differentiate Yourself in the Connected Home Marketing Report

"We feel being recognized by Gartner is a new stepping stone for CUJO AI. Our team is creating an innovative solution that is leveraging artificial intelligence. We are truly pleased to be acknowledged by Gartner and believe our inclusion is due to pushing a new frontier with our technology," said Einaras von Gravrock, the CEO of CUJO AI.

In the report, Gartner analyzed the critical security issues that require immediate attention. Since more and more devices are used every day, a comprehensive security system should be in place. However, a lot of the IoT devices are not secured sufficiently.

"CUJO AI provides real-time network analysis and machine learning to identify and prevent anomalies or predict botnet attacks. With our technology, we can solve a critical security issue - the badly protected legacy devices with a long life cycle. For example, coffee machines or smart refrigerators that are not adapted to the current IoT security requirements," said Santeri Kangas, the CTO of CUJO AI.

Powered by machine learning algorithms, CUJO AI technology strives to not only protect the connected homes but also to improve the smart living experience. These solutions include security, advanced device identification, easy management, as well as advanced parental controls. Together with real-time protection, CUJO AI creates a seamless and safe environment.

Gartner has also recognized CUJO AI as a Cool Vendor in its April 2018 Cool Vendors in IoT Security report that recognizing companies that are innovative, impactful and intriguing.

The April 2018 Market Insight: 3 Critical Security Issues to Differentiate Yourself in the Connected Home Market report can be accessed with a Gartner subscription here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be constructed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CUJO AI:

CUJO AI is the leading artificial intelligence company providing network operators AI-driven solutions, including AI security, advanced device identification, advanced parental controls, network analytics, and more. CUJO AI Platform creates intuitive end-user facing applications for LAN and wireless (mobile and public wifi). Each solution can be implemented as a white-label offering. CUJO AI is ISO27001 certified. For more information, please visit www.cujo.com.

