CUJO AI Named Key Market Player in Parks Associates “Smart Home Data Security and Privacy” Report

According to Parks Associates, this report examines the challenges in securing the smart home and new opportunities for security solution providers. The research also assesses common and potential attacks in the connected landscape as new connected solutions, such as 5G technologies, are implemented. It profiles companies offering data security solutions for the connected home and product and service providers.

"Security solutions at the level of hardware, network, or cloud platforms are vitally important to the success of IoT providers throughout the ecosystem," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Data security or privacy issues concern 79% of consumers and this concern is one of the top three purchase inhibitors of smart home devices. As data security needs for the connected home increase, solutions like CUJO AI can help address this growing security need for connected devices in the home."

Commenting on the report, Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI, said: "We are pleased to be included into the Smart Home Data Security and Privacy report. Privacy and security are integral to the foundation of the AI-powered digital transformation. This marks our exceptional dedication in combining artificial intelligence and real-time data to create smarter and safer smart home environments."

During CES, on Tuesday, January 7th, 10:00 am PT, CUJO AI SVP of Business Development Marcio Avillez will join a panel discussion, titled " Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumers "- at the CONNECTIONS™ Summit, at the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4406. The panel will take a deep-dive into the smart home ecosystem, discussing what successful players are doing to secure data and how they communicate these efforts to end users.

With over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily , CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services while improving their network monitoring, intelligence and protection capabilities.

To learn more about CUJO AI's next-gen digital life protection solutions that simultaneously improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices in homes and businesses, and to see a demonstration of CUJO AI Lens, please visit suite 30-135 at the Venetian, January 7–10, or contact CUJO AI leadership team at connect@cujo.com .

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and to digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control and digital parenting.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

