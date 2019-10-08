CUJO AI Platform Surpasses Half a Billion Monitored, Protected Devices Globally

CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of digital life protection services while improving their network monitoring, intelligence, and protection capabilities. CUJO AI developed artificial intelligence models are able to safely detect data security threats, problematic content or privacy breaking concerns that affect consumer and business networks, and block them before they can cause harm. The company's technology informs and protects all aspects of the customers online experience and delivers cost-saving and revenue-generating AI-powered solutions to network operators and their customers.

"Today marks a significant milestone for our company. CUJO AI technology covers more than 500 million connected devices in real time, demonstrating our market scale and proven ability to meet broadband operators needs around the world. More importantly, our customers are reporting increases in customer satisfaction, decreases in customer support cost, and the ability to drive incremental revenue. We will continue to pioneer AI in order to create smarter and safer environments for people and all their connected devices," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

The CUJO AI platform leverages an advanced set of machine-learning algorithms that can detect, recognize and classify connected devices, used applications and web content, security threats, and privacy risks from vast amounts of network data. The CUJO AI engine has access to the largest worldwide data set and is continuously being updated with billions of real-world data points across hundreds of millions of connected devices.

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses, and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering: network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control, and digital parenting.

