CUJO AI selected by Tier 1 Network Operator to Strengthen the Connected Experience for Broadband Subscribers in Canada

"It is a privilege to be trusted by one of the leading network operators in Canada and one of the most advanced telecommunications companies in the industry. The hard work that we've put into developing our AI-powered technology has translated into a truly unique consumer experience platform. By employing the CUJO AI portfolio, network operators enhance the digital experience and create smarter, safer environments for people and all their connected devices. This is an excellent addition to our North American client portfolio, and we are looking forward to working together to ensure the safety and privacy for all of their subscribers." - explained Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

The CUJO AI platform leverages an advanced set of machine-learning algorithms that can detect, recognize and classify connected devices, used applications and web content, security threats, and privacy risks from vast amounts of network data. The CUJO AI engine has access to the largest worldwide data set and is continuously being updated with billions of real-world data points across hundreds of millions of connected devices.

With over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily, CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile, and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services, while improving their network monitoring, intelligence, and protection capabilities.

Powered by proprietary Artificial Intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses, and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering: advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control, and digital monitoring.

