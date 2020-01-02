CUJO AI to Showcase Lens, AI-powered Network Analytics Solution, and Participate in Privacy and Security Panel at CES 2020

CUJO AI SVP of Business Development Marcio Avillez will also share his insights during a CES panel session "Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumers" on Tuesday, January 7, 10:00 a.m. PT, at the CONNECTIONS™ Summit, the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4406. The panel will dive deep into the smart home ecosystem, discussing what successful players are doing to secure data and communicate these efforts to end users.

CUJO AI Lens is designed for network operators to surface unprecedented insights applicable to marketing, business performance, operations and product development through an intuitive dashboard. This promotes exploration and understanding through visualization, correlation and analysis of data related to connected devices, applications usage, content access, security threats and privacy challenges. For the first time, it gives broadband network operators an aggregated, dynamic and near real-time view into the way end users utilize their home and business networks through a no-cost licensing program.

At CES, CUJO AI will showcase how service providers, by taking advantage of CUJO AI Lens, can build on the full set of self-diagnostic tools to further enhance their ability to optimize operations and elevate the customer experience. Leveraging machine learning processes and using highly customizable dashboards, technical and nontechnical teams can gain aggregate insights into behavior, usage and trends associated with consumer and business data networks.

"CUJO AI Lens solution has a unique ability to deliver massive value to network operators, both driving down their cost of operations and improving the user experience. Today, it is the only solution in the market capable of providing complex information of data-driven, actionable insights on how end users utilize their home and business networks," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

CUJO AI Lens Network Analytics Solution:

Device profiling and intelligence enables connected device inventory and classification, segmentation and distribution.

enables connected device inventory and classification, segmentation and distribution. Security threat detection and monitoring shows the status of antivirus software as well as detects, logs and analyzes security threats.

shows the status of antivirus software as well as detects, logs and analyzes security threats. Intuitive interface provides business users with instant data access via an intuitive web interface.

provides business users with instant data access via an intuitive web interface. Content and application classification displays application, protocol, audio/video streaming inventory and utilization analysis.

displays application, protocol, audio/video streaming inventory and utilization analysis. Advertising data tracking provides ad tracker detection, logging and analysis.

provides ad tracker detection, logging and analysis. Easy customization enables business users to create custom dashboards that are capable of correlating selected data in a single visualization.

With over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily , CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services while improving their network monitoring, intelligence and protection capabilities.

To learn more about CUJO AI's next-gen digital life protection solutions that simultaneously improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices in homes and businesses, and to see a demonstration of CUJO AI Lens, please visit suite 30-135 at the Venetian, January 7–10, or contact CUJO AI leadership team at connect@cujo.com.

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and to digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide end users with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control and digital parenting.

