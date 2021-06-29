CUJO AI Unveils the Future of Connected Living, Extends Digital Life Protection Outside the Home Network

Today, CUJO AI protects over 1 billion connected devices in North America, and has the largest inventory of devices in the world, with the broadest ability to detect, categorize and protect. Until now, CUJO AI software came pre-integrated with broadband operators' Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) and was available within the home network only. CUJO AI On The Move will continue delivering DLP services and ensure consistent user experience for operator customers. The services include advanced security, content access controls, data privacy protection and tracking prevention on the Internet.

The operators can now use On-The-Move SDK in their native mobile applications to seamlessly provide advanced CUJO AI services regardless of what network the end-user is connected to. The solution is account-centric which means devices will have the same security, privacy and access policies applied while they are connected to the home network or any other network. It is considered to be a cost-effective solution for the operators, since regular AV companies require resource-intensive VPN service implementations.

The company reveals that On The Move will extend unified protection for operator end-users, including:

Blocking access to insecure or low-reputation websites, such as temporary phishing sites that are created to quickly collect personal information, e.g. credit card information, passwords, access to online bank accounts, social media, email accounts, and more.

Stopping the distribution of malware over unsecured/public Wi-Fi.

Preventing privacy threats over insecure networks.

Enhancing the overall online experience.

Generating comprehensive security reports and notifications.

Moving CUJO AI Digital Life Protection portfolio outside the home networks will create safer online experiences. "People have become valuable targets during the pandemic. Internet users faced two to three times more malicious attempts to remotely access their devices while working from home. After the pandemic people are expected to move more freely again. However, while people are on the move, so are their smart devices, thus protection needs to extend regardless of where end-users are and how they connect to the internet – whether it be via trusted networks or a public Wi-Fi. Digital Life Protection outside the home network is especially important for responsible parents as they need to maintain parental controls at all times and keep their children safe from online threats wherever they go," - states Santeri Kangas, CTO at CUJO AI.

While the use of mobile devices has been on the rise for the last decade, cybercriminals have shifted towards smartphones and tablets. Perpetrators are well aware that mobile devices are particularly vulnerable to phishing attacks, and usually contain more sensitive information. "We estimate that approximately 89 percent of vulnerabilities can be exploited using malware. Hackers don't even need physical access to your device anymore," says Kangas. Moreover, smartphones and tablets continue to replace desktops for many business tasks, giving easy access to business data.

Last year, the company announced that another Tier 1 network service provider in Canada had chosen its services, making it the fourth top 5 residential broadband provider in Canada to deploy CUJO AI Digital Life Protection solutions. CUJO AI is also providing its AI-powered Digital Life Protection solutions to the largest US broadband operators, Comcast and Charter Communications.

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI provides advanced multi-layered cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for internet service providers, which allows them to protect end-users' devices and home networks. Major mobile and broadband providers partner with CUJO AI to offer security as an added-value service to their clients. Thanks to a unified approach that encompasses AI algorithms and an unmatched scale of its database, the company's products have a proven positive impact on their partner telecom revenue streams and customer retention. As the only comparative platform deployed to monitor over 1 billion devices, CUJO AI offers the most advanced AI algorithms to help its clients uncover previously unavailable insights about devices on their networks. Data processed by these algorithms is in full compliance with all privacy regulations.

