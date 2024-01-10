CUJO AI Welcomes Former BT Head of Product, Andrea Soppera, to Enhance Client Experience

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , the leading provider of advanced cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for internet service providers (ISPs), today announced the appointment of Andrea Soppera as the company's new Vice President of Customer Success. Andrea brings an impressive record of accomplishment and experience to CUJO AI, having previously served as the Marketing Head of Product, Home Broadband at BT and EE.

In his new role, Andrea will be instrumental in driving CUJO AI's customer engagement strategy and ensuring the successful adoption of CUJO AI's solutions. His deep understanding of the telecommunications and technology sectors, combined with his proven expertise in product development and customer relations, will significantly enhance CUJO AI's mission to deliver superior services to its customers.

Throughout his tenure at BT and EE, Andrea was pivotal in steering product innovation and strategy, contributing to the companies' reputation and launching the New EE product portfolio in 2023. His foresight and leadership have been instrumental in delivering innovative services to a vast customer base.

"I am thrilled to be joining CUJO AI and to contribute to its visionary approach towards cybersecurity and AI-driven solutions," said Andrea. "Having worked with CUJO AI during my time at EE and BT, I have always admired the company's commitment to innovation and its relentless pursuit of excellence. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team and our clients to further enhance customer experience and success."

Remko Vos, CEO of CUJO AI, expressed his excitement about Andrea joining the leadership team: "Having Andrea on board as our VP of Customer Success is a significant milestone for us. His extensive background and industry knowledge are invaluable assets that will propel our customer success strategy forward. Andrea's leadership will play a crucial role as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

As Vice President of Customer Success, Andrea will focus on nurturing customer relationships, guiding product implementation and adoption, and ensuring clients derive maximum value from CUJO AI's offerings. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that CUJO AI's offerings continue to deliver exceptional value, helping ISPs maintain robust, secure networks that foster trust and satisfaction among their vast customer bases.

Over the last two years, CUJO AI has significantly augmented its leadership with key hires from notable industry players. Remko Vos, an experienced executive from Comcast, joined as CEO in April 2022, bringing strategic depth and vision to the company. Further strengthening the team, Chris Turner, with his extensive tenure at Charter Communications, assumed the role of Chief Product Officer in September 2023. These strategic appointments underscore CUJO AI's dedication to driving innovation and excellence in cybersecurity and network intelligence.

CUJO AI boosts the ability to understand, serve, and protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network and device intelligence for network service providers. Deployed in more than 50 million homes and covering over 2 billion connected devices, CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help clients uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar for customer experience & retention with new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast, Charter Communications, TELUS, Sky Italia, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, Videotron and BT and EE. More information is available at https://cujo.com .

