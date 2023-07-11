Culinary Agents Creates First Resume Digitization Service for Job Seekers to Get Discovered by Employers

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents offers Resume Digitization, the first-of its-kind, free service for job seekers.

"After an extremely successful beta, it was clear that we uncovered a real roadblock. The overwhelming demand proved that busy, deskless workers in the hospitality industry want our help to go digital. Understanding that this service had the potential to change the career trajectory of many, we fast tracked to make it readily available for everyone," says Alice Cheng, Founder and CEO of Culinary Agents.

Resume Digitization on CulinaryAgents.com

Within a few months of soft launching the service, more than 75% of job applicants with PDF resumes requested that they be digitized. Now, after processing over 40K resumes, the Concierge Team at Culinary Agents has released Complimentary Resume Digitization to all of its members.

The service assists users with their professional online presence by importing their work experience, school, training, certifications and skills to their profiles. Once digitized, they are able to use their completed profile to easily apply to the industry's most desired jobs on Culinary Agents. In addition, the user is able to more broadly benefit from the unique tools the platform offers (e.g., job matching, job alerts, employer brand discovery, managing job applications, etc.).

"One of our goals was to reduce the friction so that talent are able to take advantage of our features and tools to help advance their careers. In order to do that, we had to take a step back and offer this foundational service," says Cheng. "We sit at the center of hospitality's online recruiting ecosystem, the service is already proving mutually beneficial for talent and businesses alike."

Resume Digitization increases the visibility of active job seekers to hiring businesses. The site's AI job matching technology queues up relevant opportunities for users and facilitates the proactive recruitment by businesses of opt-in candidates who have the experience and expertise they are seeking.

Culinary Agents will soon roll out additional data-driven resources and insights gathered from its unique platform to support and inspire talent as they strive to reach their career goals.

Culinary Agents is a website and app for finding jobs and career-related information about the hospitality industry. Its growing community includes 1.5 million members and over 43,000 businesses nationwide. The platform empowers aspiring and existing talent to easily discover and apply to the best jobs. Culinary Agents also provides job marketing, recruiting and employer branding solutions to help businesses hire the best talent.

