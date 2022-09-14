Culinary Agents Launches Concierge Team to Further Support the Hospitality Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents expands to include a Concierge Team to further support talent and businesses within the hospitality industry.

The Concierge Team will focus on helping talent and businesses take advantage of the full suite of product offerings designed to support jobs, careers and recruiting activities. Complimentary Resume Digitization is the first to launch. This service assists users with their professional online presence, allowing them to easily apply to the thousands of job opportunities posted on Culinary Agents.

"Our recent data indicates that job seekers with digitized resumes are nearly 6 times more likely to be invited by businesses to apply for opportunities. Supporting talent with Resume Digitization not only helps them become more discoverable, but also broadens the talent database for hiring managers looking to recruit proactively," says Alice Cheng, Founder and CEO of Culinary Agents.

Resume Digitization allows the site's job matching technology to queue up relevant opportunities for job seekers. This feature also enables businesses to proactively recruit opt-in candidates who have the experience and expertise they are seeking.

"After the soft launch this summer, over 6,000 members have already benefited from the support of our Concierge Team. Making their profiles more robust has immediately increased their visibility to hiring managers and recruiters," says Cheng.

Future services will include Business Profile Optimization to enhance employer branding efforts as well as additional customized solutions based on data and insights gathered from Culinary Agents' unique platform.

Culinary Agents is a website and app for finding jobs and career-related information about the hospitality industry. Its growing community includes 1.2 million members and over 36,000 businesses nationwide. The platform empowers aspiring and existing talent to easily discover and apply to the best jobs. Culinary Agents also provides job marketing, recruiting and employer branding solutions to help businesses hire the best talent.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Pesce ([email protected]; 646.770.1213)

