Culinary Agents Launches HospitalityCareerPaths.com: Empowering Hospitality Professionals with Career Insights and Exclusive Compensation Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents launches HospitalityCareerPaths.com, a new platform with career insights as well as exclusive pay, benefits and skills data. The site also features career paths and advice from over 500 industry leaders in diverse roles to help aspiring, new, and seasoned workers navigate career growth.

"Over the years, we've shared compensation insights on a case-by-case basis to assist with job searches and business growth. In doing so, we recognized the broader value of this data and decided to make it available to everyone. Our goal is to make Culinary Agents the most reliable resource for all career-related data, ultimately reshaping how professionals navigate their paths in hospitality," says Alice Cheng, Founder and CEO of Culinary Agents.

The initial launch leverages tens of millions of data points from CulinaryAgents.com. As users contribute, the platform will evolve, providing a dynamic and up-to-date resource for the hospitality industry. Future plans for the site include career mapping and skills features, designed to advance professional growth and career planning in hospitality.

Culinary Agents is the hospitality industry's go-to hiring platform and trusted professional community. For over twelve years, we've connected talent and businesses, offering technology solutions that cater to the unique needs of hospitality, including job marketing, applicant tracking, employer branding, and AI-driven candidate matching. We also support talent nationwide with job opportunities and career development resources. As a result of these efforts, we've been able to gather exclusive data and best practices to better serve the industry. For more information, please visit HospitalityCareerPaths.com.

