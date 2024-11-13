Culinary Agents Partners With Turn.ai to Revolutionize Background Checks in Hospitality Hiring

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents, the leading hiring platform for the hospitality industry, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Turn.ai to introduce advanced background check solutions tailored for the industry's unique needs.

The collaboration aims to address longstanding challenges faced by hospitality businesses in conducting efficient and cost-effective background checks. Historically, these checks have had unreliable, slow search results, and are often not seamlessly integrated into hiring workflows. With the new integration, businesses opting into the service can now manage the entire background check process directly from the Culinary Agents platform, powered by Turn.ai's cutting-edge technology.

"We've listened closely to feedback from our hospitality partners who expressed a strong desire for improved background check solutions that align with their operational needs," said Raymond Chan, COO at Culinary Agents. "Current solutions on the market often fall short in terms of speed, integration, and cost transparency. Via our new partnership with Turn.ai, we're proud to introduce a game-changing fixed-cost solution that sets a new standard in the industry."

The integrated solution offers two tiers to cater to different hiring needs:

Basic Background Check : Includes identity verification, national criminal databases, sex offender registries, global watchlists, and contingent criminal lookups, ideal for entry-level positions.

: Includes identity verification, national criminal databases, sex offender registries, global watchlists, and contingent criminal lookups, ideal for entry-level positions. Premium Background Check: Features comprehensive county courthouse level criminal research, financial history verification, and a soft credit report, designed for management and finance role.

"Culinary Agents remains committed to enhancing our platform to empower businesses and talent alike," added Chan. "By partnering with Turn.ai, we're leveraging their expertise to deliver a solution that not only meets but exceeds industry expectations, ensuring a streamlined, safe hiring process that supports the growth and success of our users."

For more information on Culinary Agents' enhanced background check solutions or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit: https://culinaryagents.com/resources/exclusive-feature-applicant-background-checks.

About Culinary Agents

Culinary Agents is the hospitality industry's go-to hiring platform, trusted data source and professional community which includes over 2 million members and 50,000 businesses nationwide. For over twelve years, the site has connected talent and businesses, offering technology solutions that cater to the unique needs of hospitality, including job marketing, applicant tracking, employer branding, and AI-driven candidate matching. Culinary Agents also supports talent nationwide with job opportunities and career development resources. As a result of these efforts, Culinary Agents has been able to gather exclusive data and best practices to better serve the industry.

About Turn.ai

Turn.ai specializes in advanced AI-driven solutions for background checks and employment screening. With a focus on cost, speed, accuracy, and compliance, Turn.ai empowers businesses across various sectors to make informed hiring decisions efficiently.

To learn more, please contact:

Jennifer Pesce

500 7th Avenue, Floor 8

New York, NY 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 646.770.1213

culinaryagents.com

