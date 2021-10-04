Culinary Agents Releases Culinary Agents Jobs iOS App for Job Seekers in the Hospitality Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents announces its free mobile iOS app "Culinary Agents Jobs" to help hospitality talent more easily discover and apply to jobs on-the-go.

"Our responsive website design has always been mobile-friendly, however with the increase in jobs and demand to find workers, the jobs app was a natural progression to support businesses and job seekers more efficiently across the US," says Alice Cheng, Founder and CEO of Culinary Agents.

Culinary Agents announces its free mobile iOS app "Culinary Agents Jobs" to help hospitality talent more easily discover and apply to jobs on-the-go.

Culinary Agents Jobs includes the following convenient, in-app features for job seekers:

Job search by map view to locate nearby jobs

Quick apply to jobs

Push notifications for job alerts

Direct messaging with potential employers

An Android version of the app is already in development and will be released soon.

The "Culinary Agents Jobs" iOS app can be downloaded for free from the Mac App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/culinary-agents-jobs/id1459284400

Culinary Agents is a website to find career-related information about the hospitality industry. Its growing community includes over one million members and 32,000 businesses nationwide. The platform empowers aspiring and existing talent to easily discover and apply to the best jobs. Culinary Agents also provides job marketing, recruiting and employer branding solutions to help businesses hire the best talent. Additionally, its hospitality-focused marketplace for goods and services enables buyers and sellers to connect.

To learn more, please contact:

Jennifer Pesce

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 646.770.1213

500 7th Avenue, Floor 8

New York, NY 10018

culinaryagents.com

