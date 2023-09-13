Culinary Agents Releases Update for Improved Candidate Matching

News provided by

Culinary Agents

13 Sep, 2023, 08:47 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents has released the newest version of its candidate match feature to help workers discover opportunities and employers more efficiently identify potential candidates as a result of data collected from its private community of over 1.5 million professionals.

"We've always used machine-learning technology in our talent matching algorithm and now we are thrilled to be able to put over a decade's worth of proprietary data to further support broader career and skills development for the industry," says Alice Cheng, Founder and CEO of Culinary Agents.

Key data points from talent profiles, job posts and its resume digitization service, allow Culinary Agents to match talent based on skills and experience to career opportunities.

Culinary Agents Co-Founder and CTO, Jun Yoon adds, "Since the update, we've seen an impressive increase of 226% in candidate matches generated from AI as well as a 24% increase in applicants applying via our Match feature."

With its growing private network of hospitality professionals alongside its 500+ partner sites, Culinary Agents continues to provide effective hiring tools for businesses while also connecting job seekers with opportunities that align with their career goals.

Culinary Agents is hospitality's hiring platform, where you can find jobs and career-related information about the industry. The platform empowers aspiring and existing talent to easily discover and apply to the best jobs. Culinary Agents also provides integrated job marketing, recruiting, applicant tracking and employer branding solutions to help businesses hire the right talent.

Contact
To learn more, please contact:
Jennifer Pesce
500 7th Avenue, Floor 8
New York, NY 10018
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 646.770.1213
culinaryagents.com

SOURCE Culinary Agents

