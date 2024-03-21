Culinary Agents Supports C-CAP Students with Future Leaders Scholarships

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents invests in the education of future hospitality leaders, providing scholarships to C-CAP students across its campuses nationwide.

"We are thrilled to offer the Culinary Agents Future Leaders Scholarship to a select group of students, helping to build a strong foundation for their careers," remarks Richard Grausman, C-CAP's Founder and Chair Emeritus.

C-CAP Students with Richard Grausman, C-CAP's Founder and Chair Emeritus

Culinary Agents has been a longtime supporter of C-CAP (Careers through Culinary Arts Program) in its mission to provide middle-and-high school students with culinary and life skills as well as job opportunities. The scholarship funds will go towards the students' future education related needs.

"Richard recognized the potential of and championed Culinary Agents from early on. Over the years we have enjoyed collaborating with and supporting C-CAP's efforts, including an ongoing donation of job board services. As C-CAP continues to thrive under Tanya Steele's leadership, we are excited to expand our partnership in different ways," says Alice Cheng, Founder and CEO of Culinary Agents.

Supporting the career development of emerging talent is one of the many efforts Culinary Agents is rolling out to positively impact the hospitality industry's next chapter.

Culinary Agents is a website and app to find career-related information about the hospitality industry. Its growing community includes over 1.8 million members and 46,000 businesses nationwide. The platform empowers aspiring and existing talent to easily discover and apply to the best jobs. Culinary Agents also provides job marketing, recruiting and applicant tracking tools to help businesses hire the best talent.

