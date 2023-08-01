Culinary Enthusiasts in North America Invited to Celebrate Singapore Food Festival with a Digital Food Passport and Chance to Win A Trip to the Lion City

Singapore Tourism Board

01 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET

To Celebrate the Singapore Food Festival, The Singapore Tourism Board Americas Launches Digital Food Passport in Partnership with Singaporean Restaurants Across the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, epicureans can experience the diverse flavors of Singaporean cuisine and take part in the Singapore Food Festival (SFF) in their own backyard through a food focused contest. Launching today in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec), Singapore Tourism Board Americas, in partnership with the Singapore Global Network, is celebrating the festival with a Digital Food Passport available now through September 15, 2023. Consumers are encouraged to visit their local participating Singaporean and Singaporean-owned restaurants and bars, order an item and scan a QR code on-site driving to the Passport landing page to enter for a chance to win a trip to Singapore. Participating restaurants include vendors from Singaporean food hall, Urban Hawker (New York, NY), Dabao Singapore (San Francisco, CA), Shiok Singaporean Cuisine (Vancouver, Canada), and many others.

"We are excited to work with our partners and introduce foodies to the cultural influences of Singapore," says Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President at Singapore Tourism Board, Americas. "We could not be more thrilled to have the festival back this year and include a Digital Food Passport and giveaway. With so many talented Singaporean chefs in North America, we hope this activation expands consumers' palates and gives them a preview of what they could experience when they visit Singapore."

The Food Passport allows diners to not only delight in something new, but to begin imagining how their own trip to Singapore could taste. The campaign aims to introduce diners around the world to the diverse offerings of Singapore - to both inspire future travel and share the culinary influences of Singapore already available in their community.

FOOD PASSPORT 
For a full list of participating restaurants, please see here.

About the Singapore Tourism Board
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.
www.stb.gov.sg | www.visitsingapore.com

Media Contacts
Kate Pressman and Megan Levi
Bullfrog + Baum (for Singapore Tourism Board Americas)
E: [email protected] 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter Sweepstakes. Void in Quebec and where prohibited. The Singapore Food Festival Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S, D.C. and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are at least 18 years old or age of majority in their state/province of residence. Begins 9:00 AM ET on 8/1/23; ends 11:59 PM ET on 9/15/23. For Official Rules, visit https://bit.ly/SFFNorthAmericaTCs

