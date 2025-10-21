CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA INDUCTS INAUGURAL ALUMNI HALL OF FAME CLASS

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin stars, television stars, and now stars on the Culinary Institute of America's (CIA) Alumni Walk of Fame—on October 8, 2025, 21 distinguished alumni were inducted into the college's Alumni Hall of Fame, with a ceremony on its New York campus. The honorees are entrepreneurs, celebrity chefs, authors, and educators: Grant Achatz '94, Marcy Blum '75, Anthony Bourdain'78, Gary Danko '77, Marcel Desaulniers '65, Steve Ells '90, Dean Fearing '78, Susan Feniger '77, Larry Forgione '74,

The Culinary Institute of America's inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame Class.

I. Pano Karatassos '60, Daniel Leader '76, John C. Metz Jr. '92, Cameron Mitchell '86, Sarah Moulton '77, Bradley Ogden '77, Charlie Palmer '79, Dr. Tim Ryan '77, Michael Tusk '89, Jasper K. White '76, Roy Yamaguchi '76, and Sherry Yard '91. These alumni were selected for their lasting contributions to, and impact on, the industry. The Alumni Walk of Fame is located outside the Tim Ryan Student Commons.

"Last week was an incredible celebration of community, creativity, and commitment," said CIA President Michiel Bakker. "The energy, enthusiasm, and generosity on campus were truly inspiring—a testament to the power of our shared mission to educate and empower the next generation of culinary, food, beverage, and hospitality leaders."

In addition to being inducted into the college's Alumni Hall of Fame, two alumni who have been steadfast supporters of the college had facilities dedicated in their honor. The Mitchell Gate, named for Cameron Mitchell '86, founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is the entrance to the Alumni Walk of Fame. Designed by artist Gordon Huether, who created three other artworks for the CIA, the gate creatively showcases the alumni's food-centric roots. It features 17-food asparagus stalks and is crowned with an artichoke.

Across campus, Palmer Plaza, named for Charlie Palmer '79, co-founder and CEO of the Charlie Palmer Collective, was dedicated in a separate ceremony on October 9. The plaza connects Roth Hall, the campus's main building, with its conference center and Post Road Brew House restaurant. Chef Palmer's intention for the space is to have an outdoor gathering spot where faculty, staff, and students, alike, can find a bit of respite from their hectic days, enjoy the beauty of nature and get some fresh air.

The events were anchored by the college's Board of Trustees October gathering, its annual Run for Your Knives 5K Walk/Run—which, this year, raised more than $100,000 for CIA student scholarships—the 35th annual Chili Cook-off, organized by the CIA Alumni Council, and the college's first-ever Family Weekend, which brought more than 1,200 family and friends to campus.

About the Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality. The independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate degrees in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts; bachelor's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies; and master's degrees in culinary arts, culinary therapeutics, food business, sustainable food systems, and wine and beverage management. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services are a valuable resource to industry professionals, and its worldwide network of nearly 60,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu. CIA, its faculty, and alumni were recently spotlighted in the culinary competition show Next Gen Chef on Netflix.

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America