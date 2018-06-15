Culinary Software Services Appoints New VP of Operations

With over 20 years of experience in product management and sales, Counts will lead strategic growth initiatives and business development, as well as direct oversight of the Sales, Support, and Training departments. He will oversee all day-to-day sales and training activities, including the development, implementation and management of sustainable and profitable operation procedures.

Counts is the first executive promotion for CSS in 2018 as the company positions itself for major growth in the marketplace. CSS has aligned its executive leadership team to support this rapid growth phase, and is poised to bring forth new ways for large and mid-sized foodservice operations to control their food costs and maximize profits.

Bennett said: "I have known and worked with Bryan for a long time and I'm pleased that he will take on these new responsibilities. It's such an important time with our customer base exceeding 45,000 installations and growing rapidly. As well, the company will soon celebrate 30 years of leadership and innovation in back-office software for the foodservice industry. Bryan's extensive experience at CSS and his proven track record in leading teams to success will be invaluable to the company as we further develop sales, support, and training strategies."

Prior to his promotion, Counts most recently served as operations manager at CSS, where he was responsible for day-to-day tactical functions. Prior to joining CSS, he held a leadership role as Senior Manager Enablement at Salesforce Industries.

Counts commented: "I'm very excited to take on the additional responsibilities at Culinary Software Services during this growth phase for the company. I look forward to being an integral part of this highly successful team and helping the company achieve future growth and strengthen its position across all market sectors."

Culinary Software Services, Inc. is the leading provider of foodservice software to the hospitality industry with over 45,000 customers worldwide. Products include ChefTec® and CorTec™ for Recipe & Menu Costing, Inventory Control, Purchasing & Ordering, Sales Analysis & Menu Engineering, Production Management, Requisitions & Transfers, Lot Tracking, Waste Tracking, and Nutritional Analysis. Culinary Software Services won the IQ Award for Software Products & Services and ChefTec has won twice the Innovator's Award for Technology from the California Restaurant Association. Installations include all Whole Foods Market Worldwide, Amazon, Apple Inc, Dean & Deluca, Pusateri's Fine Foods, Dave's Marketplace, Valley Natural Foods, Centerplate, Wild Dunes Resort, and the U.S. Naval Academy. Founded in 1990, Culinary Software Services is located in Boulder, Colo. For more information visit www.ChefTec.com.

