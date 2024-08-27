Celebrity Chefs to Offer Interactive Culinary Experiences and Meet-and-Greet Opportunities, Supporting Maui's Recovery Through the Art of Food

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hua Momona Foundation is excited to present a culinary journey like no other at their 1st Annual Maui Music & Food Experience , a three-day celebration that marries the art of music with the vibrant world of culinary excellence. Scheduled from September 5-7, 2024, this inaugural event is set to be a feast for the senses, featuring an unforgettable food experience led by some of the culinary world's brightest stars.

Culinary Stars to Shine at Hua Momona’s 1st Annual Maui Music & Food Experience

The Maui Music & Food Experience will bring together celebrated chefs from across the globe, offering attendees a rare opportunity to taste exquisite dishes and interact with the culinary masterminds behind them. The Sept 5 Night at the Farm and the Sept 6 Celebration at the Ritz-Carlton Maui will feature a series of interactive food stations where guests can savor gourmet creations crafted under the guidance of renowned chefs, both local legends and those from the mainland.

These food stations will not only offer culinary delights but also provide a unique chance for attendees to meet these famous chefs, watch them in action, and even get their cookbooks signed during the Celebration at The Ritz-Carlton. Among the celebrity chefs participating are:

Chef Zach Laidlaw , Executive Chef & Vice President of Experiences at Hua Momona Farms, a Next Level Chef finalist is known for his farm-to-table experiences.

, Executive Chef & Vice President of Experiences at Hua Momona Farms, a finalist is known for his farm-to-table experiences. Chef Gabrielle (Gabi) Chappel , the seasonally inspired chef and educator from Brooklyn, NY , and the winner of Next Level Chef Season 3.

, the seasonally inspired chef and educator from , and the winner of Season 3. Chef Amanda Lindquist , Executive Chef at Wailea Beach Resort, recognized for her extensive experience in luxury hospitality and her innovative menu development.

Executive Chef at Wailea Beach Resort, recognized for her extensive experience in luxury hospitality and her innovative menu development. Chef Christina Miros , a first-generation Greek American chef and Next Level Chef finalist, known for her vibrant global flavors influenced by her Greek roots and East Coast experiences.

a first-generation Greek American chef and finalist, known for her vibrant global flavors influenced by her Greek roots and East Coast experiences. Chef Alvin Savella , affectionately known as "The Kitchen Assassin," whose dishes reflect a fusion of local Maui , Filipino, and global flavors. His newest venture, Coco Deck Lahaina, will soon open its doors.

affectionately known as "The Kitchen Assassin," whose dishes reflect a fusion of local , Filipino, and global flavors. His newest venture, Coco Deck Lahaina, will soon open its doors. Chef Ryan Von Smith , owner of Chef Von & Mom and a seasoned chef who has cooked for celebrities and showcased his talents on Next Level Chef .

owner of Chef Von & Mom and a seasoned chef who has cooked for celebrities and showcased his talents on . Chef Mada Abdelhamid is a former Pro Basketball player, WWE Superstar, Celebrity Trainer and most recently starred on Gordon Ramsay's hit show Next Level Chef. He is originally from Egypt and grew up in New Zealand . He has traveled the world and experienced many culinary cultures.

Supporting Maui's Recovery

The event isn't just about indulging in world-class food; it's also a way to give back to the community. All proceeds from the festival will go toward ongoing support for survivors of the Lahaina fires of August 2023. Hua Momona Foundation, which has already provided over 50,000 meals to those affected, is committed to raising funds for food, housing, and mental health support through this event.

A Festival for All Senses

While the culinary experiences are a centerpiece, the Maui Music & Food Experience also promises a dynamic lineup of musical performances, culminating in the Music at the MACC concert on September 7, featuring Billy Cox of the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys as well as legendary artist Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac. This multi-night festival will offer a holistic experience, blending the best of music and culinary arts in the stunning setting of Maui.

Tickets are Going Fast!

Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary event, where the flavors of Maui and beyond will take center stage alongside world-class music. Tickets are available now, with up to 500 free tickets reserved exclusively for those affected by the Lahaina fires, courtesy of generous patrons and sponsors.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MauiMusicandFood Experience.org

About The Hua Momona Foundation

The Hua Momona Foundation , a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded by the team at Hua Momona Farms to support the Maui community. The Foundation's mission includes providing food, facilitating replacement housing, supporting mental healthcare programs, and hosting fundraising events to benefit local residents.

Press Contact: Lynn Munroe, 845-548-1211

SOURCE The Hua Momona Foundation