Culinary Tourism -- Eat Your Way Through Denver Like a Local

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism in Denver has grown rapidly over the last five years reaching over 31 million visitors in 2017. One of the top reasons travelers choose the Mile High City is culinary tourism. Denver Food Tours Founder Lindsay Prime is at the forefront of the growing food community and allows travelers to experience her city like a local.

Schedule a private tour for a truly unique experience. Along the way you'll learn a bit about the Mile High City's unique history.

With award-winning chefs such as the 2018 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest Alex Seidel of Mercantile Dining and Provisions food is certainly a reason to travel to Denver. "It's no longer just chefs and industry insiders who travel for food," said Prime, "but with the popularity of cooking shows, everyday individuals want to taste the difference between an average chef or restaurant and one worth traveling for."

While Denver's culinary scene is attracting nationwide and global attention it's for more than just food. There are currently over 340 craft breweries in Colorado, 100 of which are in the Metro Denver area, attracting beer enthusiasts from near and far. As one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana the city is leading the way in culinary marijuana.

"One thing all U.S. foodie cities have in common is diversity," said Prime. "We have a distinct regional flare and our local food culture supports ethical farming, farm-to-table, and artisan-made. But the ethnic diversity of our city influences the local menus for a true one-of-a-kind dining experience."

Culinary tours have become popular worldwide as an immersive way to experience a city and taste the restaurants favored by locals. Prime suggests that travelers schedule their culinary tour the first day of their trip so that they can return to the restaurants they enjoyed most. Or make the tour a highlight of any day trip.

Denver Food Tours currently offers a 3-hour Downtown Denver Food Tour with six tasting locations and a 2.5-hour Boozy Bites tour for adults 21-years and older featuring savory bites and signature cocktails, craft beer, wine, and more. Private and customized tours can be arranged for up to 30 people, ideal for office outings, family reunions, team building activities, bachelorette parties, and more.

