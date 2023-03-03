Culinary Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 126.28 Billion at a CAGR of 17.45% between 2022 and 2027 - Historic market size valued at USD 50.07 Billion from 2017 to 2021 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary tourism market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 126.28 billion. For exclusive market statistics and other relevant market information, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - buy the report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Culinary Tourism Market 2023-2027

The growing popularity of culinary tourism, growth in integrative culinary and cultural events, and digital media influencing culinary tourism positively are projected as the prominent factors leading to the culinary tourism market share growth.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The rising popularity of culinary tourism is considerably driving market growth.

Technavio also suggests an emphasis on exploring data for the personalized guest experience will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the culinary tourism market growth during 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, growing terrorism threats among tourists worldwide may slow down the market growth as per Technavio's report.

For more detailed information on the market dynamics, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) get the exclusive sample report.

Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

G Adventures

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

Gourmet On Tour Ltd.

Heritage Group

India Food Tour

Greaves Travel Ltd

International Culinary Tours

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are several market segments distribution including a food festival, culinary trails, cooking classes, and others in the digital content market.

Among all these segments, the food festival segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period - 2022 to 2027. It first witnessed a gradual growth in the market share of USD 18.35 billion in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021. Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, Europe is projected at the top of the list. 32% of the total market share growth will be originated from Europe by 2027.

Technavio further suggests a significant growth in culinary tourism, especially among leisure and recreational travelers. Germany, France, and the UK are some of the key destinations for culinary tourism in Europe. Furthermore, the growing number of culinary tourists and the easy access to cruising experiences for luxury travel seekers will be some key factors driving the market growth in Europe during the forecast period - 2022 to 2027.

Major Data Covered in this Culinary Tourism Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the culinary tourism market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the culinary tourism market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Related Reports

The cultural tourism market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 20.77% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size growth that will grow by USD 6600.71 million .

. The space tourism market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size growth that will grow by USD 6,959.36 million .

Culinary Tourism Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist culinary tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the culinary tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the culinary tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of culinary tourism market vendors

Culinary Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 126.28 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Butterfield and Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd, Heritage Group, India Food Tour, International Culinary Tours, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corp, Top Deck Tours Ltd, TourRadar GmbH, and ITC Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

