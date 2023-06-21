Culinary Tourism Market size to grow by USD 126.28 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by the rising preference for culinary tourism - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary tourism market is set to grow by USD 126.28 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The culinary tourism market is concentrated, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Butterfield and Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd, Heritage Group, India Food Tour, International Culinary Tours, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corp, Top Deck Tours Ltd, TourRadar GmbH, and ITC Ltd are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Culinary Tourism Market 2023-2027

Culinary Tourism Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The culinary tourism market report covers the following areas:

The culinary tourism market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The rising preference for culinary tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Eliteness quotient attached to luxury travels will hamper the market growth.

Culinary Tourism Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Key Drivers

The culinary tourism market is primarily driven by the rising preference for culinary tourism. The travel and tourism market, including culinary tourism, is expected to rise at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due to an increasing number of people shifting their tastes from traditional tourism activities to luxury tourism, including gourmet tourism. Popular travel destinations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Australia, and Spain are expected to attract more domestic and international travelers, contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, developing countries such as Sri Lanka, India, and Mexico are modernizing their tourism infrastructure, which is expected to further accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The growing threat of terrorism among tourists poses a huge threat to the growth of the global culinary tourism market. The global travel and tourism market has been adversely affected by terrorist attacks. In recent years, terrorist attacks have frequently occurred in different countries across the world. Terrorism also leads to increased border crossings with delays and tight controls, and higher insurance and reinsurance costs. This will lead to increased spending on border and airport security, including military, technology, intelligence, and law enforcement, resulting in higher passenger fares. These factors are likely to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Culinary Tourism Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

Food Festival



Culinary Trails



Cooking Classes



Others

Product

Domestic



International

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Culinary Tourism Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The culinary tourism market share growth by the food festival segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food festival segment accounted for the highest share of the global culinary tourism market in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Food festival tourism is mainly done to attract tourists who want to experience different types of food and cuisine. Food festivals are run by people seeking culinary experience to deepen their understanding of food culture and lifestyle. Therefore, the food festival segment in the global culinary tourism market is expected to grow along with the growth of food tourism activities during the forecast period.

Culinary Tourism Market - Geographical analysis

Europe will contribute 32% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2027. Europe will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2022 and 2027.

Germany, France, and the UK are major destinations for culinary tourism in Europe. The increasing number of arrivals of gourmet tourists and the availability of cruise experiences for luxury travelers will be the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Culinary Tourism Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist culinary tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the culinary tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the culinary tourism market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of culinary tourism market vendors

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The sustainable tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 335.93 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (domestic and international) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The implementation of sustainable tourism practices by large tourism companies is the key factor driving the global ecotourism market growth.

The cultural tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6600.71 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (domestic cultural tourism and international cultural tourism), service (cultural eco-tourism, indigenous cultural tourism, and socio-cultural tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing affordability is notably driving the cultural tourism market growth.

Culinary Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD126.28 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Butterfield and Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd, Heritage Group, India Food Tour, International Culinary Tours, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corp, Top Deck Tours Ltd, TourRadar GmbH, and ITC Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

