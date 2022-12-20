Culinary tourism market size to grow by USD 126.28 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global culinary tourism market as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and cruise lines market. The parent global hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market covers companies engaged in operating hotels, resorts, and cruise ships, including travel agencies, tour operators, and related services. The global culinary tourism market size is estimated to increase by USD 126.28 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Culinary Tourism Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global culinary tourism market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global culinary tourism market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global culinary tourism market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer culinary tourism in the market are Butterfield and Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd, Heritage Group, India Food Tour, International Culinary Tours, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corp, Top Deck Tours Ltd, TourRadar GmbH, and ITC Ltd and others.

The global culinary tourism market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by a rising preference for culinary tourism, an increase in integrative culinary and cultural events, and the positive influence of digital media on culinary tourism.

Vendor Insights -

G Adventures

Gourmet On Tour Ltd.

Greaves Travel Ltd

Heritage Group

India Food Tour

International Culinary Tours

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

The FTC4Lobe Group

The Travel Corp

Top Deck Tours Ltd

TourRadar GmbH

ITC Ltd

For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global culinary tourism market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (food festivals, culinary trails, cooking classes, and others), product (domestic and international), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The world's culinary tourism market was dominated by the food festival category, and this trend will last throughout the forecast period. Food festival offers tourists a whole new level of experience that focuses on attending culinary events and enjoying various food festivals. People who travel the world in search of culinary experiences to deepen their understanding of food culture or lifestyle also participate in food festivals. Thus, the food festivals market category in the global culinary tourism market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period due to rising food tourism activities.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global culinary tourism market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global culinary tourism market.

Europe will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Culinary tourism is growing in popularity, particularly among leisure and recreational travelers. The top countries in Europe for culinary tourism are Germany , France , and the UK. The main reasons propelling the market's expansion in this region include the rise in the number of culinary tourists visiting and the accessibility of luxury cruise experiences. During the projection period, the overall market in Europe is anticipated to rise due to the rising desire for travel experiences, particularly among baby boomers and millennials.

Download a Sample Report

Global culinary tourism market – Market dynamics

Leading Drivers - The rising preference for culinary tourism is notably driving the market growth. Many people are switching from traditional tourist activities to luxurious tourism, which includes gourmet tourism. Some of the most popular travel locations are the US, the UK, Germany, France, China, Australia, and Spain. During the projection period, it is anticipated that these nations would have an increase in domestic and international travelers from all over the world, which will help the market develop. The development of tourism infrastructure in developing nations like Sri Lanka, India, and Mexico is also anticipated to boost market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Trends - Focus on data harnessing for personalized guest experience is the key trend in the market. In order to maintain their market shares and offer customers fresh, cutting-edge services, restaurants and hotels are constantly coming up with new strategies. Additionally, some hotels look up the social media accounts of VIP guests to learn more about their tastes. Similar to other businesses, hotels use surveys, internet browsing habits, purchase histories, marketing engagement, and loyalty programs to draw in and keep customers. Additionally, several hotels, including the Four Seasons chain of making accommodations for late or early arrivals so that tourists can get right to work on their plans without having to lose time. These actions performed by hotels are anticipated to increase demand during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The growing threat of terrorism among tourists is the major challenge impeding market growth. The growing incidence of terrorism has a negative impact on the worldwide travel and tourist industry. Terrorist attacks have been common in Manchester, London, and Barcelona over the previous five or six years. Terrorism leads to increased border clearance, including delays and more thorough inspections. It also raises the price of reinsurance and insurance. Passenger fares also rise due to the rising military, technological, and other expenditures for border and airport security, as well as for intelligence and law enforcement. Therefore, the high cost of traveling combined with people's life-threatening worries may hinder the market's ability to increase its revenue throughout the projection period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this culinary tourism market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the culinary tourism market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the culinary tourism market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the culinary tourism market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of culinary tourism market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Sports Tourism Market by Type, Product, Area, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The sports tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 559.75 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (domestic sports tourism and international sports tourism), product (soccer tourism, cricket tourism, tennis tourism, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Space Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Technology, Region and Segment Forecast 2023-2027: The space tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,959.36 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (suborbital tourism and orbital tourism), technology (innovators, early adopters, and early majority), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

Culinary Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 126.28 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Butterfield and Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd, Heritage Group, India Food Tour, International Culinary Tours, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corp, Top Deck Tours Ltd, TourRadar GmbH, and ITC Ltd Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global culinary tourism market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global culinary tourism market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Food festival - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food festival - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food festival - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food festival - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food festival - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Culinary trails - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Culinary trails - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Culinary trails - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Culinary trails - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Culinary trails - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cooking classes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Cooking classes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cooking classes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Cooking classes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cooking classes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

Exhibit 116: Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 G Adventures

Exhibit 119: G Adventures - Overview



Exhibit 120: G Adventures - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: G Adventures - Key offerings

12.5 Gourmet On Tour Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Gourmet On Tour Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Gourmet On Tour Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Gourmet On Tour Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Greaves Travel Ltd

Exhibit 125: Greaves Travel Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 126: Greaves Travel Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Greaves Travel Ltd - Key offerings

12.7 Heritage Group

Exhibit 128: Heritage Group - Overview



Exhibit 129: Heritage Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Heritage Group - Key offerings

12.8 India Food Tour

Exhibit 131: India Food Tour - Overview



Exhibit 132: India Food Tour - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: India Food Tour - Key offerings

12.9 International Culinary Tours

Exhibit 134: International Culinary Tours - Overview



Exhibit 135: International Culinary Tours - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: International Culinary Tours - Key offerings

12.10 ITC Ltd

Exhibit 137: ITC Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 138: ITC Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 139: ITC Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: ITC Ltd - Segment focus

12.11 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

Exhibit 141: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc - Segment focus

12.12 The FTC4Lobe Group

Exhibit 145: The FTC4Lobe Group - Overview



Exhibit 146: The FTC4Lobe Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: The FTC4Lobe Group - Key offerings

12.13 The Travel Corp

Exhibit 148: The Travel Corp - Overview



Exhibit 149: The Travel Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: The Travel Corp - Key offerings

12.14 Top Deck Tours Ltd

Exhibit 151: Top Deck Tours Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 152: Top Deck Tours Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Top Deck Tours Ltd - Key offerings

12.15 TourRadar GmbH

Exhibit 154: TourRadar GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 155: TourRadar GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: TourRadar GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio