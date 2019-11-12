Cullan & Cullan Recognized as "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers Organization

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullan & Cullan was honored with the designation of "Best Law Firm" by the U.S. News - Best Lawyers program.

Cullan & Cullan was chosen by the U.S. News - Best Lawyers organization as one of their "Best Law Firms" award winners for 2020. U.S. News - Best Lawyers is both a professional awards program and a publication that selects the most deserving legal practitioners in the United States. When an attorney or law firm is chosen as a Best Lawyers honoree, they are awarded with being recognized as one of the best in their city and area of practice. Through their annual publications, Best Lawyers provides the public with a complete guide to the most revered people in the legal sphere.

The Best Lawyers' selection methodology for their awards programs is focused on peer review. After collecting nominations from lawyers, clients, and marketing teams, the organization gathers the feedback of other legal professionals to make their final decision on those most deserving of their honors. For the "Best Law Firms" awards, a legal practice must have at least one person on their team who is included in the most current edition of the Best Lawyers list.

The Cullan & Cullan team includes Best Lawyers-honored attorney, Dr. Sam Cullan. He has been recognized in the categories of "Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs" and "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs" multiple times, and was selected as a "Lawyer of the Year" in the medical malpractice category twice.

Cullan & Cullan is a full-service personal injury law firm that handles cases involving catastrophic injuries, birth injuries, hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, truck accidents, car accidents, and more. Their legal team includes four attorneys who are also doctors. The firm is committed to its goals of preventing unnecessary injuries and helping people harmed by negligence get the resources they need.

To learn more about their practice or to discuss your injury with their team of attorneys, visit www.doctorspracticinglaw.com. Cullan & Cullan handles cases throughout Missouri and Kansas, and has additional office locations in Phoenix, AZ, and Omaha, NE.

