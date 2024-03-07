Cullen Capital Management Unveils Innovative First ETF (NYSE: DIVP)

New ETF offers dividends and premium income for investors

NEW YORK , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant addition to its discipline value style investment suite, Cullen Capital Management, LLC, with $23 billion AUA and 100% private ownership, is proud to announce the NYSE launch of their Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSE: DIVP). DIVP emulates the success of Cullen's Enhanced Equity Income strategy, historically only available through their separately managed account and mutual fund offerings. DIVP offers a distinctive income-generating approach through the combination of dividends and covered-call premiums. Cullen Capital selected SEI's Advisors' Inner Circle Fund to launch their first ETF.

"After 13 years of successfully running a dividend equity, covered call separately managed account, there was strong client demand to offer the same strategy in an ETF vehicle. The launch of DIVP reflects our dedication to meeting our clients' needs and interests," said Jeff Cullen, Managing Director.

DIVP stands out by integrating dividends from equity holdings with premiums from covered call options written on approximately 25-40% of the underlying securities. DIVP aims to offer a higher income potential compared to traditional equity-income investments.

Emphasizing capital appreciation alongside income generation, DIVP maintains active equity market participation. By writing call options on a portion of the portfolio, the ETF enables the potential for upside market participation, in addition to income generation.

At the helm of DIVP is a seasoned portfolio management team (experienced team of 20 investment professionals), committed to actively monitoring and adjusting the portfolio to seize opportunities and mitigate risks.

"We partnered with SEI because they offer us a comprehensive operational platform that can efficiently address the unique aspects associated with ETF product strategy, distribution and compliance," said Jeff Cullen.

Cullen Capital's introduction of DIVP reinforces the firm's dedication to innovative investment solutions. This product seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income and reflects Cullen Capital's ongoing commitment to client needs.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC is headquartered in New York.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investors should consult their financial advisors prior to making any investment decisions.

For more information about the Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF please visit:

www.cullenfunds.com/US/A/ETF/DIVP

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-833-4CULLEN

Media Contact: Jeff Cullen, Managing Director Phone: 646-200-7686 Email: [email protected]

To determine if the Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risk, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the fund's prospectus, and if available, the summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-833-4CULLEN or by visiting www.cullenfunds.com/US/A/ETF/DIVP. Please read the prospectus, and if available, the summary prospectus, carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Foreign investments involve additional risks, which include currency exchange-rate fluctuations, political and economic instability, differences in financial reporting standards, and less-strict regulation of securities. The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund's gains or losses. Derivatives are also subject to illiquidity and counterparty risk.

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456. The Fund is managed by Cullen Capital Management, LLC (CCM). SIDCO is not affiliated with CCM.

SOURCE Cullen Capital Management LLC