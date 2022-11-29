Cullen International marks COP27 with new service to help organisations navigate the complex world of EU environmental legislation

BRUSSELS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As organisations across Europe grapple with the outcomes of this month's COP27 conference, regulatory intelligence provider Cullen International has announced a new service to help them make sense of Europe's complex and growing body of environmental legislation.

Offered on a subscription basis, the Sustainability service provides access to independent reports, benchmarks, trackers and news alerts, all focused on EU environmental policy and its global context. The aim of the service is to simplify the multitude of directives, regulations and proposals that underpin the EU's climate targets.

Organisations in Europe are affected by more than one hundred different rules and initiatives on sustainability, including emissions targets, carbon taxes and environmental performance reporting requirements. In 2021, the EU's "Fit for 55" package set the stage for wide-ranging revisions to the rules in order to deliver a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 - a target that the Commission stated at COP27 was increased to 57%.

"Understanding and navigating EU environmental legislation is an urgent priority for decision makers across Europe," commented Peter Dunn, Head of the Sustainability service at Cullen International. "However, this topic is complex and fast-moving. The Fit for 55 package alone includes multiple legislative initiatives at different stages of development, putting pressure on organisations to understand their impact and plan for a climate-neutral future."

The digital communications sector in particular faces a challenging road ahead. Estimated to account for 2-4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the sector has seen growing scrutiny in Europe for the scale of its environmental footprint. At the same time, policymakers have taken a keen interest in the positive environmental impact of digital technologies, and their potential to help other sectors improve their own environmental performance.

"Making sense of the multitude of EU rules and proposals is vital for organisations that want to plan successfully for the future, and contribute to a greener and more sustainable world.," Dunn continued.

"Our new service will offer them the intelligence they need to stay informed on the latest developments, steer the debate and act with confidence on the path to net zero."

