CULLEN/FROST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2025 ANNUAL RESULTS

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock, and authorizes $300 million stock repurchase program

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full-year results for 2025. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $164.6 million, representing an increase of $11.4 million, or 7.4 percent, compared to $153.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a per-share basis, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.56 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.36 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2025, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.22 percent and 14.80 percent, respectively, compared to 1.19 percent and 15.58 percent for the same period in 2024.

The company also reported 2025 annual net income available to common shareholders of $641.9 million, an increase of $66.0 million, or 11.5 percent, compared to 2024 earnings available to common shareholders of $575.9 million. On a per-share basis, 2025 earnings were $9.92 per diluted common share compared to $8.87 per diluted common share reported in 2024. For the year 2025, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.24 percent and 15.66 percent respectively, compared to 1.16 percent and 15.81 percent reported in 2024.

"We carry great momentum with us as we enter 2026 and continue executing on a number of strategic growth initiatives," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO, Phil Green. "Frost bankers throughout the state remain squarely focused on making our customers' lives better and supporting their growth in an increasing range of ways over time.

"We continue to execute on our organic growth strategy, and continue to believe that it is a durable and scalable strategy that will fuel Frost's growth for years to come. During the fourth quarter, we opened new financial centers in the Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio markets, bringing us to a total of 10 new locations opened during 2025."

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $471.2 million, up $37.5 million, or 8.6 percent compared to $433.7 million for fourth quarter of 2024. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $1.3 billion, or 6.5 percent, to $21.7 billion, from the $20.3 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier, and increased 1.0 percent compared to $21.5 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Average deposits for the quarter increased $1.5 billion, or 3.5 percent, to $43.3 billion compared to $41.9 billion in last year's fourth quarter, and increased $1.3 billion, or 3.0 percent, compared to $42.1 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, fourth quarter average non-interest-bearing deposits increased by 3.1 percent and average interest-bearing deposits increased by 3.0 percent.

For full year 2025, average total loans were $21.2 billion, an increase of approximately $1.4 billion, or 7.3 percent, from the $19.8 billion reported in 2024. Average total deposits for 2025 were $42.2 billion, up $1.2 billion, or 3.0 percent, compared to the $41.0 billion reported for full year 2024.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were 14.06 percent, 14.50 percent, and 15.95 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $471.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to the $433.7 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 3.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.53 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.69 percent for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $132.2 million, up $9.3 million, or 7.6 percent, from the $122.8 million reported a year earlier. Other non-interest income increased by $2.2 million, or 13.8% percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to an increase in income from customers' derivatives trading activity (up $1.4 million). Trust and investment management fees increased by $1.9 million, or 4.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly related to an increase in investment management fees, up $2.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Investment management fees are generally based on the market value of assets within customer accounts and are thus impacted by price movements in the equity and bond markets. Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $4.5 million, or 15.9 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

During the fourth quarter, we recognized several one-time expense items which in aggregate totaled $16.2 million. These one-time expense items included a payroll transition bonus associated with our change to a bi-weekly payroll cycle, a donation to the Frost Charitable Foundation, an additional accrual to increase our medical insurance reserve, and various sundry losses. These items were partly offset by an $8.5 million reversal of our accrual related to a special FDIC insurance assessment.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $371.7 million, up $35.5 million, or 10.6 percent, compared to the $336.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. Salaries and wages expense increased by $17.0 million, or 10.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Salary and wage expense for the fourth quarter was also impacted by $4.2 million related to the aforementioned payroll transition bonus. Employee benefits expense increased by $8.0 million, or 28.1 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to the aforementioned increase in medical/dental expense (up $5.3 million), 401(k) plan expense (up $1.7 million), and payroll taxes (up $682,000). Other non-interest expense increased $14.7 million, or 23.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to the aforementioned increases in sundry and other miscellaneous expense (up $3.7 million) and donations expense (up $3.3 million); as well as professional services expense (up $2.6 million), among other things. The increase in sundry expenses was driven by a $4.0 million accrual related to a software platform that is no longer aligned with our long-term technology strategy. Net occupancy expense increased by $2.2 million, or 7.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net occupancy expense for the quarter was mainly driven by increases in depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (up $732,000) and increases in property taxes (up $654,000). These increases were mainly driven by expenses associated with expansion branch locations.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported a credit loss expense of $11.2 million and reported net charge-offs of $5.8 million, compared to a credit loss expense of $6.8 million and net charge-offs of $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported a credit loss expense of $16.2 million and net charge-offs of $14.0 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.29 percent at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.31 percent at September 30, 2025, and 1.30 percent at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $70.5 million at the end of 2025, compared to $44.8 million the previous quarter and $78.9 million at year-end 2024.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 653,913 shares at a total cost of $80.7 million, bringing us to a total of 1.20 million shares repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Plan for the full year at an average price of $124.67, completing our $150 million authorization.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, payable March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 27 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 27 of this year.

In addition, the company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $300 million of Cullen/Frost common stock over a one-year period expiring on January 27, 2027. Share repurchases under the authorization may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, and/or through other legally permissible means. The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the authorization will be determined by management at its discretion and based on market conditions and other considerations. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company's discretion and does not obligate Cullen/Frost to purchase any amount of common stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, February 1 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of 13757958. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $53.0 billion in assets at December 31, 2025. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Gulf Coast, Houston, Permian Basin, and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2025

2024

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 448,707

$ 441,618

$ 429,604

$ 416,220

$ 413,518 Net interest income (1) 471,218

463,667

450,558

436,404

433,726 Credit loss expense 11,224

6,779

13,129

13,070

16,162 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 45,651

44,846

43,669

42,931

43,765 Service charges on deposit accounts 32,360

31,440

29,151

28,621

27,909 Insurance commissions and fees 15,180

15,424

13,879

21,019

14,215 Interchange and card transaction fees 6,290

5,547

5,619

5,402

5,764 Other charges, commissions and fees 15,228

14,730

13,967

13,586

15,208 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions (836)

—

—

(14)

(112) Other 18,291

13,660

10,988

12,466

16,075 Total non-interest income 132,164

125,647

117,273

124,011

122,824



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 182,486

169,155

162,149

160,857

165,520 Employee benefits 36,653

34,465

32,826

42,157

28,614 Net occupancy 34,341

34,682

34,640

33,277

32,102 Technology, furniture and equipment 41,575

43,479

40,572

40,118

39,775 Deposit insurance (1,350)

6,328

6,590

7,184

6,924 Other 77,963

64,369

70,351

64,473

63,232 Total non-interest expense 371,668

352,478

347,128

348,066

336,167 Income before income taxes 197,979

208,008

186,620

179,095

184,013 Income taxes 31,727

33,628

29,617

28,173

29,161 Net income 166,252

174,380

157,003

150,922

154,852 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,668

1,669

1,669

1,669 Net income available to common shareholders $ 164,583

$ 172,712

$ 155,334

$ 149,253

$ 153,183



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.56

$ 2.67

$ 2.39

$ 2.30

$ 2.37 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.56

2.67

2.39

2.30

2.36 Cash dividends per common share 1.00

1.00

1.00

0.95

0.95 Book value per common share at end of quarter 69.96

67.64

63.04

61.74

58.46



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 63,287

63,801

64,319

64,283

64,197 Weighted-average common shares - basic 63,588

64,080

64,300

64,255

64,116 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 16

41

52

74

121 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 63,604

64,121

64,352

64,329

64,237



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.22 %

1.32 %

1.22 %

1.19 %

1.19 % Return on average common equity 14.80

16.72

15.64

15.54

15.58 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 3.66

3.69

3.67

3.60

3.53



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2025

2024

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 21,661

$ 21,452

$ 21,063

$ 20,788

$ 20,346 Earning assets 50,033

48,492

47,664

47,424

47,577 Total assets 53,507

51,911

51,191

50,925

51,008 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 14,268

13,839

13,788

13,798

14,051 Interest-bearing deposits 29,072

28,232

27,972

27,860

27,834 Total deposits 43,340

42,071

41,760

41,658

41,885 Shareholders' equity 4,558

4,243

4,129

4,041

4,057



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 21,892

$ 21,446

$ 21,254

$ 20,904

$ 20,755 Earning assets 49,524

49,147

47,756

48,409

48,878 Total assets 53,041

52,533

51,409

52,005

52,520 Total deposits 42,918

42,517

41,684

42,391

42,723 Shareholders' equity 4,573

4,461

4,200

4,114

3,899 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 5,416

5,385

5,341

5,243

5,151



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 281,495

$ 280,221

$ 277,803

$ 275,488

$ 270,151 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.29 %

1.31 %

1.31 %

1.32 %

1.30 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 5,843

$ 6,589

$ 11,151

$ 9,691

$ 13,962 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.11 %

0.12 %

0.21 %

0.19 %

0.27 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 70,482

$ 44,778

$ 62,393

$ 83,534

$ 78,866 As a percentage of total loans 0.32 %

0.21 %

0.29 %

0.40 %

0.38 % As a percentage of total assets 0.13

0.09

0.12

0.16

0.15



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.06 %

14.14 %

13.98 %

13.84 %

13.62 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.50

14.59

14.43

14.30

14.07 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.95

16.04

15.88

15.76

15.53 Leverage Ratio 8.80

9.00

8.98

8.84

8.63 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 8.62

8.49

8.17

7.91

7.42 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 8.52

8.17

8.07

7.94

7.95



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2023 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS









Net interest income $ 1,736,149

$ 1,604,612

$ 1,558,664 Net interest income (1) 1,821,848

1,687,873

1,651,695 Credit loss expense 44,202

64,985

46,171 Non-interest income:









Trust and investment management fees 177,097

165,270

153,315 Service charges on deposit accounts 121,572

106,230

93,504 Insurance commissions and fees 65,502

61,269

58,271 Interchange and card transaction fees 22,858

21,017

19,419 Other charges, commissions and fees 57,511

53,348

49,026 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions (850)

(96)

66 Other 55,405

52,060

54,941 Total non-interest income 499,095

459,098

428,542











Non-interest expense:









Salaries and wages 674,647

621,394

547,718 Employee benefits 146,101

122,446

115,306 Net occupancy 136,940

128,751

124,396 Technology, furniture and equipment 165,744

148,487

135,286 Deposit insurance 18,752

37,269

76,589 Other 277,156

244,411

229,367 Total non-interest expense 1,419,340

1,302,758

1,228,662 Income before income taxes 771,702

695,967

712,373 Income taxes 123,145

113,425

114,400 Net income 648,557

582,542

597,973 Preferred stock dividends 6,675

6,675

6,675 Net income available to common shareholders $ 641,882

$ 575,867

$ 591,298











PER COMMON SHARE DATA









Earnings per common share - basic $ 9.92

$ 8.88

$ 9.11 Earnings per common share - diluted 9.92

8.87

9.10 Cash dividends per common share 3.95

3.74

3.58 Book value per common share at end of quarter 69.96

58.46

55.64











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES









Period-end common shares 63,287

64,197

64,185 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,054

64,121

64,204 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 45

142

201 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,099

64,263

64,405











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS









Return on average assets 1.24 %

1.16 %

1.19 % Return on average common equity 15.66

15.81

18.66 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 3.66

3.53

3.45











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)













Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2023 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)









Average Balance:









Loans $ 21,244

$ 19,801

$ 17,893 Earning assets 48,411

46,275

46,186 Total assets 51,889

49,694

49,604 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 13,924

13,841

15,340 Interest-bearing deposits 28,287

27,124

26,098 Total deposits 42,212

40,965

41,438 Shareholders' equity 4,244

3,787

3,313











Period-End Balance:









Loans $ 21,892

$ 20,755

$ 18,824 Earning assets 49,524

48,878

47,124 Total assets 53,041

52,520

50,845 Total deposits 42,918

42,723

41,921 Shareholders' equity 4,573

3,899

3,716 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 5,416

5,151

4,836











ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)









Allowance for credit losses on loan: $ 281,495

$ 270,151

$ 245,996 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.29 %

1.30 %

1.31 %











Net charge-offs: $ 33,274

$ 40,677

$ 34,486 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.16 %

0.21 %

0.19 %











Non-accrual loans: $ 70,482

$ 78,866

$ 60,907 As a percentage of total loans 0.32 %

0.38 %

0.32 % As a percentage of total assets 0.13

0.15

0.12











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS









Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.06 %

13.62 %

13.25 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.50

14.07

13.73 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.95

15.53

15.18 Leverage Ratio 8.80

8.63

8.35 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 8.62

7.42

7.31 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 8.18

7.62

6.68











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2025

2024

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 3.93 %

4.36 %

4.41 %

4.39 %

4.71 % Federal funds sold 4.28

4.74

4.71

4.79

5.16 Resell agreements 4.13

4.58

4.59

4.60

4.88 Securities(2) 3.82

3.85

3.79

3.63

3.44 Loans, net of unearned discounts 6.43

6.61

6.60

6.57

6.77 Total earning assets 4.94

5.11

5.07

4.99

5.05



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.19 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.29 % Money market deposit accounts 2.08

2.28

2.28

2.27

2.47 Time accounts 3.45

3.79

3.86

3.97

4.32 Total interest-bearing deposits 1.75

1.94

1.93

1.94

2.14 Total deposits 1.17

1.30

1.29

1.30

1.42 Federal funds purchased 3.94

4.34

4.37

4.40

4.71 Repurchase agreements 2.87

3.17

3.23

3.13

3.34 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 6.05

6.30

6.30

6.32

6.87 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.92

2.13

2.12

2.12

2.32



















Net interest spread 3.02

2.98

2.95

2.87

2.73 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.66

3.69

3.67

3.60

3.53



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 8,431

$ 6,816

$ 6,169

$ 7,238

$ 8,577 Federal funds sold 2

3

8

3

3 Resell agreements 10

10

23

10

11 Securities - carrying value(2) 19,929

20,213

20,401

19,384

18,640 Securities - amortized cost(2) 20,995

21,622

21,864

20,839

19,944 Loans, net of unearned discount 21,661

21,452

21,063

20,788

20,346 Total earning assets $ 50,033

$ 48,492

$ 47,664

$ 47,424

$ 47,577



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 9,899

$ 9,689

$ 9,920

$ 9,969

$ 9,693 Money market deposit accounts 12,619

11,817

11,518

11,432

11,683 Time accounts 6,554

6,726

6,534

6,458

6,458 Total interest-bearing deposits 29,072

28,232

27,972

27,860

27,834 Total deposits 43,340

42,071

41,760

41,658

41,885 Federal funds purchased 27

29

25

18

24 Repurchase agreements 4,586

4,593

4,250

4,147

3,946 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 100

100

100

100

100 Total interest-bearing funds $ 33,909

$ 33,077

$ 32,471

$ 32,248

$ 32,027



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.



