Cullet LLC Forms Cullet Ohio to Acquire Repeat Glass Assets and Establish Midwest Glass Reuse & Recycling Platform

The transaction establishes Cullet's first operating platform and advances its strategy to build regional glass reuse and recycling systems across the United States.

Gregory Leibert, Founder and CEO of Cullet LLC, will continue to lead the company's strategic vision, capital formation, expansion, and educational initiatives.

Building Regional Circular Infrastructure

Glass is one of the most recyclable materials in the world, yet in the United States less than one-third of glass is recycled. Much of it enters single-stream systems, where breakage and contamination prevent it from returning to new container production.

Cullet's model addresses this structural gap through source separation at home and work, partnering with restaurants, bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, music venues, and event spaces to ensure glass is separated on site.

Cullet Ohio will focus on local processing and long-term value retention by:

Expanding source-separated glass collection across Northeast Ohio

Strengthening community, hospitality, municipal, and producer partnerships

Producing manufacturing-grade cullet suitable for container-to-container recycling

Establishing the foundation for modern reuse systems

By keeping glass clean and local, Cullet aims to strengthen regional supply chains, reduce long-haul transport of heavy glass and cullet, and retain economic value within the communities it serves.

"Source separation and regional infrastructure are the foundations for rebuilding America's glass economy into a circular system," said Gregory Leibert, Founder & CEO of Cullet. "We're not simply collecting glass; we're redesigning how it moves through communities, so it retains its highest value. Cullet Ohio represents the first step in building durable, scalable platforms that reconnect local collection to manufacturing, and soon reuse."

Experienced Operator to Lead Midwest Growth

Jamie Arnold brings more than a decade of entrepreneurial experience building glass recycling businesses. Prior to Repeat Glass, Arnold spent seven years as founder and operator of GlassBandit in Kansas City (now operating as Crush Glass KC), expanding the business throughout the region before exiting to relocate his family.

Arnold has developed partnerships with communities, educators, hospitality groups, municipalities, glass processors, manufacturers, and sustainability leaders. He has designed commercial collection routes, managed subscription programs, built community drop-off networks, and overseen fleet operations to maintain clean, source-separated glass streams.

Jamie will leave his role at Case Western Reserve University to focus on expanding commercial, residential, and municipal glass recovery and recycling systems.

"Glass waste has tremendous value; we simply need scalable systems to capture it, " said Arnold. "This partnership allows us to grow the operation while remaining grounded in people and relationships within our local communities."

About Cullet

Cullet LLC builds local glass recycling and reuse infrastructure centered on source separation and regional processing. Cullet Ohio, its Midwest operating platform, acquired the assets of Repeat Glass LLC to serve Northeast Ohio with commercial collection, residential curbside pickup, and community-based glass recycling initiatives.

Please Contact:

Gregory Leibert

[email protected]

216.770.4300

SOURCE Cullet LLC