"Experts say the average amount of water you need per day is about 3 liters (13 cups) for men and 2.2 liters (9 cups) for women," said Larry Holzman, senior vice president of North America, Culligan International. "As Culligan celebrates National Drinking Water Month, we are sharing tips on how to drink enough water and to ensure that the water you drink is good for you."

Five easy ways to stay hydrated this summer and year-round:

Bring Water on the Go. Going to work, the park, the pool or the library? Wherever you are headed, always take a reusable water bottle with you. This goes for your people too. Have each member of your household choose their own water bottle and label it with their name. Allowing young children to select a water bottle donning their favorite superhero or princess provides added incentive to take frequent water breaks. Set the water bottles in a high traffic area or close to the door so you don't forget them when leaving home. And… refill, refill, refill whenever empty. Drink Good Water. Not all water is created equal. Filling your reusable bottle with filtered water can ensure it not only tastes better, but is better for you. Culligan offers a variety of home filtration or reverse osmosis (RO) systems that work to remove toxins, heavy metals, and bio and industrial contaminants, along with foul tastes and odors from your home's tap water. While installing such system used to require a dedicated faucet that meant drilling a hole in your counter or losing a soap dispenser, the Culligan® ClearLink PRO™ alleviates this need. ClearLink PRO is a wireless control system that delivers Culligan filtered water from your main faucet with the touch of a button. The wireless button can be placed virtually anywhere making access to great tasting water easier and less conspicuous than ever. Establish a Drinking Routine. If you have trouble remembering to drink water, establish a drinking routine. Start your day with a glass of water, followed by a glass at and between each meal, and a glass before bed. Or, drink a small glass of water at the beginning of each hour. Establishing a drinking routine is an easy way ensure that you reach the recommended water intake each day. Increase Intake with Workouts. A good rule of thumb is to drink water before, during and after a workout. According to the Mayo Clinic, if you exercise or engage in any activity that makes you sweat, you need to drink extra water to compensate for fluid loss. An extra 1.4 to 2.5 cups of water should suffice for short bouts of exercise, but intense exercise lasting more than an hour requires more fluid intake. How much depends on how much you sweat and the duration and type of exercise. And, don't rely on water fountains, be sure to bring your reusable water bottle to workout sessions. Load Up on Fruits and Veggies. Fruits and vegetables are high in water content and an excellent way to complement water intake and stay hydrated. Before eating, be sure to rinse produce under filtered water to safely clean and maintain the health benefits. Watermelon, cantaloupe and strawberries are among fruits with the highest water content. For vegetables, it's cucumbers, iceberg lettuce, celery, tomatoes and zucchini. Fruits and veggies are also easy to serve at home and eat on the go.

"Hydration is a lifestyle change that will not only help you get more enjoyment out of summer, but can benefit your health year-round," said Holzman.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of their customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 800 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

