Culligan International Launches First Connected Drinking Water Products

"With a simple tap, the Culligan Connect Wi-Fi mobile app helps users gain access to important data from their in-home water filtration system," said Anthony Catardi, Product Manager for Culligan. "You can track your drinking water system's impact on everything from the environment to your wallet."

The new ClearLink Connect and Drinking Water Connect accessories link Culligan's AC-30 and Aqua-Cleer® drinking water systems to the Culligan Connect Wi-Fi mobile app. This allows users to track daily, weekly and monthly water usage patterns, monitor contaminants and chemicals removed from their water, track the number of plastic bottles kept from the landfill and estimate dollars saved through use of the system all from a smart phone. In addition, a built-in Wi-Fi leak sensor acts as a warning system that notifies a user's smart phone when a leak is detected, while the filter life indicator and real time total dissolved solids (TDS) monitor provides peace of mind, ensuring that homeowners always know exactly what is happening under their sink.

The Culligan Connect mobile app can be downloaded for free via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about Culligan drinking water system and Culligan Connect or to find your local Culligan dealer, visit Culligan.com.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of their customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 800 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

Media Inquiries Sandy Sapp Cheryl Georgas Culligan International L.C. Williams & Associates sandy.sapp@culligan.com cgeorgas@lcwa.com 847.430.1423 312.565.4614

SOURCE Culligan International

Related Links

http://www.culligan.com

