Culligan Purity™ Wins 2026 Red Dot Award for Innovative Commercial Water Filtration Design

Redefining Water Experiences in Today's Workplace, Culligan Purity is a Global Platform that Touts Intuitive Design, Advanced Filtration, User-First Experience

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culligan International, the global leader in water filtration services, has earned the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 for its latest innovation, Culligan Purity™. This recognition celebrates the seamless integration of innovation, functionality, and refined design in a commercial water solution that sets new standards for how people experience water in evolving workplaces.

Globally designed and extensively researched, Culligan Purity delivers the highest standards of quality, hygiene and usability for drinking water, leveraging Culligan’s most advanced technologies within a single, integrated solution

"The Red Dot Award is an incredible honor that further cements Culligan's industry leadership to deliver water services that reflect our customers' wants and needs," said Chris Freeman, vice president, global product management, Culligan. "Culligan Purity sets new standards for user experiences with water in the workplace and as a global product platform, it's anchored in our service-first, science-backed approach to deliver cleaner, safer, great-tasting water sustainably and with style."

The Red Dot Award is among the most respected global design competitions, evaluating thousands of entries annually to select those products that boast outstanding functionality, ergonomics, innovation, durability and environmental responsibility.

Innovative Design for Modern Workplaces

Globally designed and extensively researched, Culligan Purity delivers the highest standards of quality, hygiene and usability for drinking water, leveraging Culligan's most advanced technologies within a single, integrated solution:

Firewall® UVC technology: capable of eliminating up to 99.9999% of bacteria and viruses

capable of eliminating up to 99.9999% of bacteria and viruses Multistage direct filtration: helps reduce PFAS, microplastics, and other contaminants*

helps reduce PFAS, microplastics, and other contaminants* Proprietary C-Sense™ Technology: safeguards the machine with real-time water quality monitoring to ensure continuous safety and compliance

Culligan Purity is a commercial innovation with elevated design and proactive service technologies operating in unison to remove friction from the user experience. Its clean, contemporary form and intuitive interface make hydration effortless, while its modular architecture and IoT-enabled diagnostics allow Culligan service teams to proactively monitor performance, reduce downtime, and extend product life. This service-led approach to innovation ensures water quality is continuously and seamlessly maintained for confidence with every glass of water.

Reflecting the growing global expectation for choice, control, and comfort with everyday hydration, Culligan Purity offers filtered still, cold, hot, sparkling and boiling water. Additionally, workplaces with Culligan Purity can track environmental impact by measuring water dispensed and single-use plastic bottles avoided.

Culligan Purity is currently available in select markets across Europe including France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Austria and others, and will continue to become available globally.

About Culligan International

Culligan makes a real difference to people and to the planet by providing clean, sustainable, great-tasting water and reducing reliance on single-use plastic. Culligan is one of the world's most recognized, trusted names in water, a reputation built through a legacy of trust, innovation, service, and quality. Founded in 1936, Culligan International operates in over 90 countries and has more than 18,000 employees worldwide. In 2024, the company reported revenue of $3.3 billion, with an average annual growth rate of approximately 34% (from 2016 to 2024). With over 22 million active installations, Culligan solutions serve more than 170 million consumers annually. This translates to an annual reduction of approximately 45 billion single-use plastic water bottles, saving almost 700 million kg of plastic and preventing more than 6 billion kg of CO₂ emissions.

About Red Dot

Red Dot stands for belonging to the best in design and business. Our international design competition, the "Red Dot Design Award", is aimed at all those who would like to distinguish their business activities through design. The distinction is based on the principle of selection and presentation. Excellent design is selected by competent expert juries in the areas of product design, communication design, and design concepts.

*depending on the type of filter and filtration combination

Media Contact:

Eileen Ziesemer

Vice President, Global PR & Partnerships

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SOURCE Culligan