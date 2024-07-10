Culligan Reveals Significant Disparities in Water Quality Concerns and Actions to Address Them in First Major Consumer Survey Following New EPA Regulations on 'Forever Chemicals'

"What's on Tap: American Drinking Water Survey" uncovered nearly 70 percent of Americans are worried about their home water safety, and 60 percent have not tested for any contaminants

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey from Culligan, the global water treatment leader, the majority of Americans are very concerned about the safety of their water but lack clear solutions. "What's on Tap: American Drinking Water Survey," a new consumer survey1 intended to benchmark Americans' understanding of and urgency to address PFAS following the EPA legislation, uncovered a large discrepancy between concern, understanding and concerted action. Findings show only one in eight (12%) who believe PFAS were present in their water could accurately explain the contaminants. Furthermore, 96% have never tested for PFAS contamination in their water at home.

PFAS, or 'forever chemicals,' are long-lasting substances that do not naturally break down. Undetectable by sight, smell, and taste – and associated with health issues including cancer, liver damage, and high cholesterol2, a U.S. Geological survey estimates that PFAS affect almost half of U.S. tap water supply.

"Those who work closely with water understand its complexities, and how contaminants can impact health. While the EPA's new PFAS regulations are a strong step forward to protect water, water utilities don't have to comply until 2029. The complex nature of PFAS paired with alarming headlines make it difficult to readily understand what's in your water," said Scott Bartell, MS, PhD, University of California Irvine professor of environmental and occupational health. "While local water facilities evaluate and treat water to meet the new regulations, leading experts can help people avoid PFAS and other contaminants by testing and treating Americans' water right now, delivering peace of mind as well as clean, safe water at home."

Survey findings exposed a need for greater understanding of water quality and guidance on how to take control of it confidently:

Lack of PFAS Knowledge: While 89% of Americans know at least one contaminant can be present in water, of those familiar with PFAS, only 42% think the 'forever chemicals' are in their home water.

While 89% of Americans know at least one contaminant can be present in water, of those familiar with PFAS, only 42% think the 'forever chemicals' are in their home water. Say/Do Gap: Despite clean water being a top concern, even among the 79% of people who say they are environmentally conscious, only 12% test their water for PFAS.

Despite clean water being a top concern, even among the 79% of people who say they are environmentally conscious, only 12% test their water for PFAS. An Eagerness to Act: Broadly, 60% of consumers say it is important to address potential water contaminants within the next year, and 40% say they would do it immediately.

Broadly, 60% of consumers say it is important to address potential water contaminants within the next year, and 40% say they would do it immediately. Seeking Help: Of the 60% who have not had their home water tested, 21% aren't sure how to, 18% aren't sure what to test for, and only 7% have a water treatment product in place.

Of the 60% who have not had their home water tested, 21% aren't sure how to, 18% aren't sure what to test for, and only 7% have a water treatment product in place. False Sense of Security: People may believe they are currently addressing contaminants with water filters. However, 1 in 3 Americans rely on refrigerator filters for in-home water treatment, which do not necessarily reduce or eliminate PFAS exposure 3 and require regular maintenance to be effective.

People may believe they are currently addressing contaminants with water filters. However, 1 in 3 Americans rely on refrigerator filters for in-home water treatment, which do not necessarily reduce or eliminate PFAS exposure and require regular maintenance to be effective. Deeper Education is Necessary: Consumers need more information to understand the impact of contaminants, especially PFAS – to further encourage action. Culligan offers greater guidance at https://www.culligan.com/blog/pfas-regulations-us.

"As water experts, we believe it's our responsibility to help simplify the complex, concerning PFAS news," said Judd Larned, president, Culligan North America. "Our recent survey confirmed Americans have heard of the contaminants but testing for and addressing them seem daunting. Culligan experts are ready to be your partners in testing, treating, and transforming your water. Our innovative, certified products and unparalleled service ensure that you can rely on us for safer, cleaner water."

Culligan gives people instant access to clean, safe, better-tasting water with its unparalleled expertise. Learn more at culligan.com/water-filtration and schedule an at-home consultation with a Culligan expert to have your water tested and learn about the solutions you can leverage to reduce contaminants and ensure clean, safe, great-tasting water.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936, Culligan makes a real difference to people and to the planet by providing clean, sustainable, great-tasting water and reducing reliance on single-use plastic. Culligan is one of the world's most recognized and trusted names in water, a reputation built through a legacy of trust, innovation, service, and quality. The Culligan master brand covers a family of iconic brands and innovative technologies that include Quench, Blupura, Zip Water, Purezza Premium Water and Firewall® UVC purification and that share a mission of bringing better water to consumers anywhere they need it – in the home, at work, at leisure or on-the-go. For more information, visit culliganinternational.com.

1 Methodology: Culligan conducted a survey of 999 US adults on June 7-9, 2024. The data has been weighted to a US nationally representative sample population of 1000 adults 18 and over by age, gender and region. These results reflect the weighted sample.

2 Environmental Protection Agency

3 Duke University and North Carolina State University Study

