Culmen International Acquires Analytic Strategies (dba PlanetRisk Federal Services)

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Culmen International, LLC, a premier provider of technical, management and logistics services worldwide, announced today that it has acquired Tysons Corner-based Analytic Strategies (dba PlanetRisk Federal Services - PRFS). The business will operate under the Culmen International brand and will have a combined strength of over 200 employees worldwide with a significantly expanded suite of capabilities.

"With this acquisition, we will continue our focus on mission-critical support services with specialized expertise and technology capabilities you won't find from other solutions firms of our size in the federal market," said Dan Berkon, founder and CEO of Culmen. "The addition of PRFS will additionally bring the strength of new customer relationships across defense, homeland security and intelligence sectors."

PRFS supports the Department of Defense, the Defense Logistics Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Department of Energy. With a focus on performance, PRFS is both ISO 9001:2005 certified and CMMI Services Level 3 appraised.

"We are extremely excited to become part of Culmen International and join in our companies' shared vision of enhancing domestic and international security, military readiness and support, and technology developments," said Paul McQuillan, CEO PRFS. "By joining forces, Culmen will be expanding their capabilities, customers and business development resources."

During acquisition negotiations, Culmen was represented by Pillsbury while PRFS was represented by Venable. Baird was the financial advisor to PRFS, and Access National Bank financed the transaction for Culmen.

About Culmen International

Established in 2004, Culmen International, LLC, is dedicated to enhancing international security and stability through facilitating global collaboration and optimizing government operations. We help our customers operate in challenging environments with constrained resources, and effectively interact and engage with diverse cultures.

