Culpeper Ranked #1 in Quality, Trustworthiness, Satisfaction in U.S. Treated Lumber Brand Satisfaction Survey

Independent Dealers Recognize Culpeper as Top Pressure-Treated Lumber Brand

CULPEPER, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culpeper Wood Preservers, a leading manufacturer of pressure-treated lumber, achieved industry-wide recognition for its exceptional quality and reliability in a third-party survey conducted by Webb Analytics earlier this summer. The U.S. Treated Lumber Brand Satisfaction Survey engaged decision-makers who work at independent lumberyards and distribution centers, with most respondents serving in company executive and chief buyer roles. Participants ranked lumber brands they currently work with or have worked with in the recent past on attributes such as product quality, trustworthiness, customer satisfaction, and more.

View PDF U.S. Treated Lumber Brand Satisfaction Survey

Across the board, survey respondents rated Culpeper as the top pressure-treated lumber manufacturer and supplier. Among the results of the survey:

Overall Satisfaction – Rank: 1

92.9% of respondents reported being very satisfied or satisfied with Culpeper as their pressure-treated wood supplier, with an average score of 4.5 out of 5. The closest competitor behind Culpeper received a 73.9% overall satisfaction rate.

92.9% of respondents reported being very satisfied or satisfied with as their pressure-treated wood supplier, with an average score of 4.5 out of 5. The closest competitor behind received a 73.9% overall satisfaction rate. Product Quality – Rank: 1

When rating Culpeper's product quality, the organization received an average overall score of 4.43 out of 5, the highest among brands surveyed.

When rating product quality, the organization received an average overall score of 4.43 out of 5, the highest among brands surveyed. Most Trusted – Rank: 1

Culpeper earned a 9.2 out of 10 in overall brand trust. The closest competitor behind Culpeper received a trust rating one full point below at 8.2.

earned a 9.2 out of 10 in overall brand trust. The closest competitor behind received a trust rating one full point below at 8.2. Most Likely to Be Recommended to Customers and Colleagues – Rank: 1

When asked how likely they were to recommend pressure-treated lumber brands to customers and colleagues, Culpeper earned average scores of 9.1 and 9.0 respectively. Both scores ranked at least one full point higher than the second-most recommended brand.

When asked how likely they were to recommend pressure-treated lumber brands to customers and colleagues, earned average scores of 9.1 and 9.0 respectively. Both scores ranked at least one full point higher than the second-most recommended brand. Responsiveness – Rank: 1

94.4% of respondents gave Culpeper a 5 out of 5 or a 4 out of 5 for responsiveness. This resulted in an overall responsiveness score of 4.57, the highest among the brands surveyed.

"These survey results confirm what we have always been confident in – that Culpeper stands for industry-best quality, trust, and reliability," said Jonathan Jenkins, president of Culpeper. "We pride ourselves on delivering the best in pressure-treated lumber, and we back this up with exceptional customer service and responsiveness."

"It is great validation that the values we deem so important are confirmed by independent dealers across the country who rank us number one," added Chris Brown, executive vice president at Culpeper. "We are committed to maintaining this high standard of excellence for our partners and customers."

Culpeper continues to lead the industry with an extensive range of high-performance pressure-treated lumber products, providing solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial, and marine sectors. The company's long-standing reputation for quality, backed by its superior customer service and innovation, has allowed it to remain the go-to choice for independent dealers, contractors, and homeowners across the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Midwest, and South.

To learn more about Culpeper, visit: https://www.culpeperwood.com/.

Editor's Note: For more in-depth analysis and detailed findings, please refer to the full study in the attached PDF.

About Culpeper Wood Preservers:

Culpeper Wood Preservers is one of the largest producers of pressure treated lumber in the United States. In 1976, Culpeper Wood Preservers started from a single location in Culpeper, VA. Today, the company is a leading manufacturer of pressure-treated products for the residential, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. Culpeper Wood Preservers' brand name products are sold exclusively through independent lumber dealers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Midwest, and South.

Photos: http://www.bldpressroom.com/culpeper/2024-dealer-survey

Media Contact:

Jake Michalski

412-347-8023

[email protected]

SOURCE Culpeper Wood Preservers