Culprit Underwear Says Ladyboxers are the Perfect Valentines Get-Up

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Culprit Underwear, the California-based underwear company, releases women's boxers just in time for Valentine's Day. That's right ladies, no more itchy and wedgy-inducing thongs needed for your dates on February 14th.

Made with women in mind, Ladyboxers are made of 95 percent ultra-breathable micromodal to let you stay cool and breathe (you know what we mean) and 5 percent lycra for the lovely, stretchy feeling.

Ladyboxers are made for all and every occasion. Whether it's going to run errands, brunch with your besties, sexy time with your partner, or even WFH zoom calls that obviously don't require pants.

With Ladyboxers coming in over thirty different colors and patterns like Love is a Battlefield , Giraffe , Pink Lemonade , and many more; these undies will be the second cutest thing you have on, (number one is your outfit of the day). Ladyboxers are also size-inclusive with sizes ranging from XS up to 4XL, for all women to feel comfy and cute no matter their size.

Culprit Underwear is now offering 25% off all matching pairs and free shipping on two or more pairs of underwear now through Valentine's Day so you can focus on buying the comfiest and softest pair of undies your butt has ever felt. Over one hundred five star reviews don't lie.

Culprit Underwear is proudly made in the Golden State of California with high-quality material so you know your most precious parts are being covered with the best of the best. Culprit Underwear is also eco-friendly because someone has to care about the planet.

About Culprit Underwear:

Underwear is the first thing you put on in the morning and the last thing you take off before making love. It's the soul of your outfit, your comfort around the house attire, it's what people see when you take your pants off, so we make it count.

Sexy enough for a hot date, breathable enough for a long flight, supportive enough for the gym, and made in California in an eco-friendly, vertical mill, with the utmost attention to detail and quality control. Additional information is available at: https://culpritunderwear.com/ On Instagram at underwear , on Facebook at Culprit Underwear , and on YouTube at Culprit Studios .

