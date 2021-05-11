Cult - Favorite Beauty Brand Lime Crime Announces Brand Refresh 'NEVER BLEND IN'

Through this new transition, the brand re-defines its mark in the beauty industry and paves the way for its evolution while aiming to inspire and invite self-expression through its high quality, vibrant makeup and hair products that make you feel and look your best. "NEVER BLEND IN" champions everyone's exploration of their individuality and finding joy through color, revolutionizing what it means to be Never Perfect, Never Boring, Never Bland.

"Lime Crime's core values are so relevant in today's world as we all look for a space to play, have fun, and find the ways we want to self-express through color. There is a powerful feeling that comes from the freedom to self-express. We're so thrilled for this next chapter of the brand and can't wait to see where it takes us," said Andrea Blieden, Lime Crime's CEO.

Paying homage to the brand's influencer-driven roots, Lime Crime tapped a diverse group of digital mavens that fully embody what it means to NEVER BLEND IN to be faces of the campaign. Entirely shot remotely and through the lens of each influencer, the content celebrates what truly makes them unique and stand out from the crowd. The brand has also partnered with American singer/songwriter, Kehlani to sponsor her makeup look for her first virtual concert: It was Live Until It Wasn't on May 10th & 11th, her first time performing her latest album.

In tandem, Lime Crime today has also launched a digital hair hub, Do & Dye Quiz, which delivers personalized education and relatable influencer content to consumers based on their individual hair levels and for those looking to refresh their hair color. With the ongoing trend to dye hair at home, the Do & Dye Quiz hits the mark to ease consumer concern while also connecting back with the brand and our advocates to achieve their colorful hair goals.

Inject color and joy into your life with Lime Crime, the brand that will never give you a rule book. Stand out from the crowd and re-imagine your boundaries to self-express with color and Lime Crime, visit www.limecrime.com #NEVERBLENDIN

About Lime Crime

Time to wipe away the blandness in beauty. Own it with color. Wear it with feeling. Lime Crime is here to inspire and embolden. Our hair and makeup invite self-expression - celebrating what makes us truly unique. Never Blend In. As a cult-status, digital-first (target audience Gen Z and Millennials) makeup and hair color brand, we're here to unleash what makes you unique. Revolutionizing makeup since 2008, our mission is to create 100% vegan and cruelty-free products that transport you to a world where you can express yourself freely without any rulebooks and escape from looking like everyone else. We are certified by both Leaping Bunny and PETA. We're known for creating colorful trends and innovations that have taken the industry by storm, from our famed Velvetines, one of the first liquid matte lipsticks, to our best-selling Venus palettes, which started the reddish grunge rage, to our award-winning Unicorn Hair Color. We design, manufacture, and assemble our quality products using globally-sourced ingredients for high performance wear and high color pay-off. For more information on the brand and its products, visit www.limecrime.com or you can follow Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest .

