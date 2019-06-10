CULT Appoints Former Las Vegas Tourism Marketing Executive Cathy Tull to Lead US Expansion

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cult, North America's leading audience engagement firm, has recruited former Las Vegas tourism marketing executive Cathy Tull to lead its first American hub of agency operations headquartered in Las Vegas.

Cathy Tull joins Cult Engagement Agency based in Las Vegas

Tull has over three decades of marketing and communications experience, including a noteworthy career as Chief Marketing Officer with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) from 2005 to 2019. Tull was responsible for the overall strategy that helped build a brand that attracts 43 million visitors a year and overcame the devastating 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. Previous to her role at the LVCVA, Tull worked in healthcare marketing, public relations and journalism.

Tull's collaboration with Cult started five years ago, when she was invited to speak at the agency's international marketing conference, The Gathering. Since then, she's been a recurrent speaker and has developed a deep appreciation for the agency's cult-brand principles. Cult has worked with enviable brands including Harley Davidson, IBM, The Home Depot and Zappos.

"Five years ago, I opened an invitation with a wax seal and entered a world where a team of professionals was willing to challenge the status quo in marketing and celebrate those who thought differently," says Tull. "Today, I am excited to join forces with the Cult team and strategically help brands achieve all that is possible if you embrace customer engagement in a new way."

Cult is pursuing a rapid growth strategy across North America with offices in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Indianapolis. Last month, it acquired east coast-based Red Dragon Marketing.

"Cathy knows first-hand what it takes to become a cult brand, and she knows how to navigate complex organizations and deal with big egos," says Chris Kneeland, the CEO of Cult. "Her experience makes her invaluable as we work with powerful executives trying to make courageous decisions to significantly improve their audience engagement," adds Kneeland.

Tull begins her new role effective immediately and is available for media interviews.

About Cult:

Cult is North America's leading marketing engagement agency, helping brands win a sustainable competitive advantage by focusing on proven platforms that drive customer and employee engagement and force fanatical loyalty.

