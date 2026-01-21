Cult-Favorite Skincare Brand Mad Hippie Kicks Off The New Year with Two Must-Have Skincare Launches!

NEW YORK , Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to upgrade your routine and meet your new year skincare goals, Mad Hippie is kicking off 2026 with the launch of their new Brightening Gel Moisturizer and AHA + BHA Milk Serum!

Having attained a massive cult following among skincare gurus and beauty lovers alike for their innovative range of high-performance, clean products infused with skin saving nutrients, these two new skincare staples are the perfect addition to supercharge your skincare routine:

AHA + BHA Milk Serum ($25.99) - A silky, liquid exfoliant featuring both AHAs and BHAs to deliver a smoother and more radiant complexion. This serum is formulated with Glycolic Acid to smooth and brighten dull skin, Salicylic Acid to unclog pores and clear build up, and Polyglutamic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, and Squalane to hydrate and support the skin barrier.

Brightening Gel Moisturizer ($29.99) - An oil-free, hydrating gel that infuses skin with nourishing actives, restoring moisture and visibly brightening dull, discolored skin. This moisturizer utilizes Niacinamide to calm irritation, Betaine to restore moisture to the skin barrier, Hyaluronic Acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and Ethyl Ascorbic Acid to brighten and offer powerful antioxidant support.

"Our guiding principle when formulating is to deliver safe and effective products to help people create a daily skincare routine that is enjoyable to use and delivers beautiful results with minimal time and effort. Our formulas utilize ingredients that complement each other to enhance efficacy so it is never really about a single ingredient story. These two new launches provide a multitude of skincare benefits that normally might take multiple products to achieve" says Mad Hippie Co-Founder, Dana Stewart.

"Whether you're someone who suffers from really dry skin in the winter or notices that there is a dullness to your complexion in the colder months of the year, these two new launches are designed to help you combat those skincare woes. We're really excited for everyone to try them and fall in love with them the way that we have," says Co-Founder Sam Stewart.

Mad Hippie's AHA + BHA Milk Serum and Brightening Gel Moisturizer are available on MadHippie.com now and will arrive on ULTA.com in February!!

About Mad Hippie

Sam's love of surfing coupled with years of adventuring in the equatorial sun left him and his wife Dana with plenty of sun damage and the idea for Mad Hippie: Simple, safe, effective skincare to serve their fellow community of adventurers, explorers, and dreamers. After more than 14 years, Mad Hippie continues to be driven by a passion for simplicity, clean ingredients, and a desire to create an innovative, forward-thinking company that prioritizes optimism & sustainability.

