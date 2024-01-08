Cult-Favorite Skincare Brand Mad Hippie Relaunches With NEW Vibrant Packaging And Two New Products

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Hippie, the brand that has built a cult following amongst beauty lovers for their innovative, high-performance skincare products that utilize clean ingredients, has relaunched with a brand new look and feel. While the products are the same beloved formulas that we all know and love, there are a couple of fresh new products to introduce!

Mad Hippie Range

Founded by husband and wife team, Sam and Dana Stewart, the brand has gone viral for their beloved skincare range, including the Vitamin C Serum which has become the best-selling natural skincare product in the country (SPINS), alongside their continued emphasis on sustainability and protecting the planet through their on-going charitable initiatives and sustainable product packaging.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce a more evolved and elevated Mad Hippie," says Mad Hippie Co-Founder, Dana Stewart "Our products are designed to solve problems, not chase trends, allowing our customers to address their skin concerns with exactly what they need: active-rich formulas and better ingredients."

The relaunch sees the entire range transformed with colorful, artistic packaging alongside two new offerings:

Vitamin C Toning Mist ($19.99) - Tone, protect and nourish skin with this toning mist that serves as an antioxidant-rich, hydrating shield perfect for your face, neck, chest and arms utilizing brightening vitamin C, hydrating Tremella Mushroom, Sodium PCA and Polyglutamic Acid to leave skin soft and glowing.





Tone, protect and nourish skin with this toning mist that serves as an antioxidant-rich, hydrating shield perfect for your face, neck, chest and arms utilizing brightening vitamin C, hydrating Tremella Mushroom, Sodium PCA and Polyglutamic Acid to leave skin soft and glowing. Serum A Serum ($33.99) - This active-packed serum utilizes a super potent, game changing formula that combats a variety of skin concerns from discoloration to wrinkles to skin roughness by combining three bioactive retinoids and bakuchiol, Hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid and other hydrating actives to help soothe, plump and revitalize skin.

"Our top priority will always be to ensure that we provide our customers with products that simplify their skincare routines and provide them with solutions to a multitude of concerns," says Mad Hippie Co-Founder Sam Stewart, "Additionally, we will continue to strive to ethically source our ingredients, aligning with our goals to limit our carbon footprint and overall impact on the planet to ensure that while the brand evolves and grows, the staples that are the foundation of our brand are not lost."

Mad Hippie's newly relaunched range is available on MadHippie.com now and will be coming to ULTA Beauty and Whole Foods in the coming months!

About Mad Hippie

Sam's love of surfing coupled with years of adventuring in the equatorial sun left Sam and Dana with sun damage and the idea for Mad Hippie- simple, safe, effective skincare to serve their fellow community of adventurers, explorers, and dreamers. After more than 14 years, Mad Hippie continues to be driven by a passion for simplicity, clean ingredients, and a desire to create an innovative, forward thinking company that prioritizes optimism & sustainability.

Press Contact:

Victor Ortiz

The Woods & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Mad Hippie