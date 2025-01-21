Cult-Favorite Skincare Brand Mad Hippie Ventures into Bodycare with Launch of NEW Ultra Rich Barrier Cream!

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Hippie, the brand that attained a massive cult following among skincare gurus and beauty lovers alike for their innovative range of high-performance products that are infused with clean ingredients and skin saving nutrients, is kicking off the new year by expanding their offerings to include a new bodycare staple: the Mad Hippie Ultra Rich Barrier Cream.

Mad Hippie's Ultra-Rich Barrier Cream

Just in time for the colder months of the year which often lead to dry, flaked or cracked skin, the Mad Hippie Ultra Rich Barrier Cream ($17.99) is designed to combat these woes with deep antioxidant rich hydration while boosting your skin's natural barrier defense against environmental stressors. This creamy formula also features super hydrators such as Vegan Lanolin and Hyaluronic Acid that leave skin soft to the touch alongside Vitamin C and Niacinamide to even skin tone and fight oxidative stress.

"So many of us have problem areas where we find we are constantly applying a moisturizer to combat cracking or flaking, particularly in the winter months. We really wanted to create a formula specifically to nourish and hydrate the very driest skin." says Mad Hippie Co-Founder, Dana Stewart, "Not only does our new Ultra Rich Cream meet the high standards we set for all of our products, we're also excited to expand our offerings into bodycare as it is something our customers have been requesting for a long time."

"This new launch encompasses all of the things that our customers have come to love from our existing product range: cruelty-free/vegan formulas, powerful actives, and clean ingredients- plus, it is packaged in a tube made of sustainably harvested sugarcane bioresin." says Co-Founder Sam Stewart.

Mad Hippie's Ultra Rich Barrier Cream is available on MadHippie.com now and at ULTA Beauty in-store and online now!

About Mad Hippie

Sam's love of surfing coupled with years of adventuring in the equatorial sun left him and his wife Dana with plenty of sun damage and the idea for Mad Hippie: Simple, safe, effective skincare to serve their fellow community of adventurers, explorers, and dreamers. After more than 14 years, Mad Hippie continues to be driven by a passion for simplicity, clean ingredients, and a desire to create an innovative, forward-thinking company that prioritizes optimism & sustainability.

