CULT Food Science and Umami Bioworks Reveal World's First Cat Treat with Cell-Cultivated Fish

Hybrid pet food brand "Marina Cat" slated for 2024 release uses a mix of ocean snapper and Bmmune®

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is proud to introduce Marina Cat™, a hybrid cell-cultivated pet food brand for cats developed in partnership with Umami Bioworks.

Marina Cat Package Cell-Cultivated Cat Treats (CNW Group/CULT Food Science Corp.)

Marina Cat™ is a blend of ocean snapper, cultivated by Singapore-based biotech startup Umami Bioworks, and enriched with Bmmune® to provide a high protein, low calorie snack with super savory umami flavors that cats enjoy. With its unique nutritional properties, this first of its kind treat provides benefits to a cat's cognitive function, based on its high levels of omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acid chains. Studies have shown that DHA and EPA provided in the treat can boost brain, vision and nervous system development in cats and kittens.

Human impact on the oceans extends beyond our own consumption of seafood. Cats, in particular, are obligate carnivores; their bodies do not digest plants well enough to provide enough nutrients for their survival. Pet owners simply cannot avoid feeding their cats animal products to meet their basic nutritional needs which causes a surprising amount of strain on the global fish supply. In 20081 it was estimated that the amount of raw fishery products directly used by the cat food industry equates to 2.48 million metric tonnes per year. Marina Cat™ has all the animal-derived nutrition of caught or farmed fish, but none of the harmful environmental impacts of commercial fishing.

Production of Marina Cat™ products is expected to begin later this year with widespread availability anticipated in 2024. This groundbreaking release represents a world first for the pet food industry, an estimated $150B global market, using cell-cultivated technology to make food in ways never before possible.

__________________________

1De Silva, S.S., Turchini, G.M. Towards Understanding the Impacts of the Pet Food Industry on World Fish and Seafood Supplies. J Agric Environ Ethics 21, 459–467 (2008).

Management Commentary

"My vision for the future is that we no longer have to slaughter other animals to feed our cats," said Joshua Errett, VP of Product at CULT. "This brand brings me one very great step closer to making that a reality."

"We are pleased to be embarking on this partnership with Marina Cat to power a new category of cultivated pet food products that are healthier for cats and better for our oceans. As a platform technology provider, we are committed to delivering the technology stack that powers commercialization of cultivated products across a range of applications. This first collaboration with Marina Cat and CULT Food Science is the first step to delivering on that promise," said Mihir Pershad, CEO of Umami Bioworks.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

About Umami Meats

UMAMI Bioworks is building the development and manufacturing platform for the scalable production of cultivated seafood that keeps endangered, threatened, and protected (ETP) species in the ocean while providing consumers with sustainable seafood without compromises. Through systems engineering-led thinking, we will accelerate discovery and industrialization and enable local, price competitive, scaled production of novel cell cultivation products with our automated modular production system. For more information, visit https://www.umamibioworks.com.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer

Web: CULTFoodScience.com

Twitter: @CULTFoodScience

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

SOURCE CULT Food Science Corp.