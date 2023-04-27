CULT Food Science Announces Launch of Noochies! Pre Order Campaign For Consumers and Retail Distributors

Noochies! Pre-Order Campaign Provides Pet Owners and Retailers with Access to Innovative, Cultured Pet Food Options

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce the launch of Noochies! pre-order campaign for both consumers and retail distributors in North America.

Noochies! Pet Food and Treats for both cats and dogs. (CNW Group/CULT Food Science Corp.)

Noochies! is the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, and nutrient-rich foods for dogs and cats that are made without factory farming. The proprietary nutritional yeast blend, BmmuneTM, contains all the essential amino acids dogs require, plus contains trace minerals and B vitamins. Noochies also includes a bioactive fermentation product, a strain of koji, that supports immune defense, gut microbial health, and gut function.

With its launch, CULT is targeting the North American market, which is one of the largest and fastest-growing pet food markets globally. According to a report by Grand View Research , the global pet food market size was valued at USD 99.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030.

With its pre-order campaign, both consumers and retailers can secure their access to this groundbreaking pet food option before it's available to the general public and drive innovation and progress in the pet food market while providing their pets with the best possible nutrition.

The pre-order campaign for Noochies! is now live through Noochies! website for both consumers and retail distributors at the following link: https://www.noochies.co/

Management Commentary

"The pre-order for Noochies! pet food is an important milestone. It provides early adopters a chance to access these brands to try for themselves first hand." said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

"Getting this product to market is a huge win for consumers, who will now have the choice to eat a high quality, nutrient-dense food without the gigantic carbon footprint," said Joshua Errett, VP of Product Development at CULT.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

