CULT Food Science Announces MOU With JellaTech to Create Collagen Enhanced Pet Foods

Innovative Partnership Enables CULT Food Science to Become One of the First Companies Providing Animal-Free Collagen to Pets

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce a partnership with JellaTech to launch a line of collagen enhanced pet foods under the Indiana Pets brand created by CULT.

With cell-cultured collagen, Indiana Pets can deliver wholesome, premium nutrition to dogs, with lower environmental impact. Collagen is a vital protein that plays a significant role in maintaining the structural integrity of our bodies. It is found in our bones, skin, tendons, and cartilage, among other tissues, and provides support, elasticity, and strength. Collagen production decreases with age, leading to the loss of skin elasticity, joint pain, and other age-related ailments.

Collagen has been shown to benefit dogs with mobility issues, including osteoarthritis. This high purity, tier-1 collagen, is formulated specifically for active and senior dogs. As pets age, they may experience joint pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. Supplementing their diet with collagen can help support joint health and improve mobility, allowing them to live a more comfortable and active lifestyle.

Moreover, collagen has been shown to promote gut health by strengthening the intestinal lining and reducing inflammation. Given its many benefits, collagen has become increasingly popular across a wide range of industries, including biomedical, health, personal care & beauty, materials, and food & beverage.

Producing collagen in a lab also offers significant environmental benefits compared to traditional animal-based sources. Animal-based collagen production involves slaughtering animals and processing their skin and bones to extract collagen. This process results in significant environmental impacts, such as greenhouse gas emissions, water use, and land use.

The partnership between CULT and Jellatech is expected to have a significant impact on the pet food industry and the environment. With a commitment to sustainability and ethical production methods, CULT is paving the way for a more humane future for the pet food industry.

The availability of Indiana Pet products will be announced in the near future.

About JellaTech

Founded by Stephanie Michelsen, JellaTech focuses on making functional, native collagen - without animals. Today, the only way to source native, functional collagen is to extract it from animals. This is what Jellatech is focused on changing.

Collagen produced through cellular agriculture allows for a more sustainable, smarter high quality collagen that breaks the cycle of relying on an inefficient and unethical supply chain of live animals.

Jellatech recently announced multiple achievements, including the successful development of a full length, triple helical, bio-identical and functional human collagen made from their own proprietary cell line. This announcement comes just eight months after Jellatech's showcase of cell-based bovine collagen.

JellaTech is a venture backed company which includes investors CULT Food Science, Yellowdog, Big Idea Ventures, Bluestein Ventures, and others.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to partner with Jellatech to offer cultured collagen for pet food brands,This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to provide sustainable and ethical alternatives to traditional animal agriculture. We are excited to be the first company to offer animal-free collagen to pets and look forward to working with Jellatech to bring this innovative product to market." said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

"Collagen has a largely unregulated supply chain, in which the environmental damage caused by this product are unreported," said Joshua Errett, VP of Product Development at CULT. "But as we've seen from independent investigation, the collagen craze in both pet and human products has been shown to be a major driver of Brazilian rainforest destruction. I think pet owners will be all-too-ready to buy high-quality, high-purity collagen from a source that doesn't have such harsh consequences for the planet."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world. CULT Foods, a division of CULT Food Science, creates breakthrough products that provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution for the future of food.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

