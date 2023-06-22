CULT Food Science Announces Partnership With Veterinarian Nutritionist Dr. Sarah Dodd Focused on Cell Cultivated Proteins

Dr. Sarah Dodd will collaborate with Noochies! on product formulations and cell-cultivated proteins for pet foods.

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Dr. Sarah Dodd, a board-certified veterinary nutritionist, to support Noochies! product formulations as well as the design, analysis and validation of nutritional tests with Noochies! ingredients and products. In addition, Dr. Sarah Dodd has joined the company's Advisory Board.

Dr. Dodd graduated from the veterinary science program at Massey University in New Zealand in 2016, after which she completed MSc and PhD degrees at the University of Guelph in Canada. In 2021, Dr. Dodd passed her certifying exam and was recognized as a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary and Comparative Nutrition by the European Board of Veterinary Specialists®. Dr. Dodd's research specializes in plant-based nutrition for companion animals and in clinical practice she predominantly formulates specialized diets for cats and dogs with complicated health conditions. In addition to her nutrition specialty, Dr. Dodd is also a practicing veterinarian and she enjoys working with farmed animal sanctuaries and dog and cat rescues.

With Dr. Dodds support, CULT Food Science will continue to move forward on revolutionizing pet foods with cell-cultivated approaches to create nutritious, enjoyable, and sustainable food for pets.

Management Commentary

"With the additional support of Dr. Sarah Dodd, I am looking forward to continuing to innovate on pet foods using evidence-based practices to ensure proper nutrition and enjoyment for all pets with every food we make." said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

"The prospect of working with CULT is very exciting to me. I truly expect cell-cultivated meats to contribute greatly to the future of pet foods, completely expanding the horizons of nutrient provision and changing the game for environmental, economical and social sustainability," said Dr. Sarah Dodd, BVSc, MSc, PhD, DECVCN.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

