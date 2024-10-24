CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Launches Noochies! Immune Sprinkles for Dogs and Cats

Revolutionary toppers reduce inflammation and also support digestion and gut health

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN00), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., has launched its Noochies! Immune Sprinkles for cats and dogs, the first products from its line of Sprinkles toppers, to customers in the United States and Canada. Starting today, pet parents can purchase Noochies! Immune Sprinkles at https://www.noochies.co/ . In addition, Further Foods has expanded its online distribution network for Noochies! to include Ebay, Wee!, and Shein, which brings the total online distribution channels to 26.

Noochies! Immune Sprinkles toppers are available to customers in the United States and Canada through https://www.noochies.co/ .

and through . Noochies! Wellness Sprinkles and Noochies! Joint Boost Sprinkles are expected to be launched in early November which will bring the total Noochies! product offering to 8 different products.

Noochies! has expanded its online retail presence to include Ebay, Wee! And Shein.

Noochies! Sprinkles are premium supplements made with super-functional ingredients missing from even the healthiest diets. They feature Bmmune™, the brand's proprietary high-protein nutritional yeast, and Bflora™, the company's probiotic blend of research-proven beneficial bacteria that supports immunity, gut health, digestion and more. With options that cater to both dogs and cats, the updated line includes:

Immune Sprinkles: A sprinkle a day delivers probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics – an immunity trifecta! Paired with Bmmune™ for immunity and vegan fermented glutamine, it reduces inflammation and also supports digestion and gut health.

Joint Boost Sprinkles: Crafted with animal-free cultured glucosamine, this ocean-friendly supplement is fortified with algae-derived DHA and turmeric for reducing joint inflammation, plus Bmmune™, the brand's own high-protein strain of B vitamin-rich nutritional yeast.

Wellness Sprinkles: The star ingredient in this supplement is the brand's exclusive Bflora™ probiotic blend, which is designed to create and maintain a healthy digestive tract. Blended with seaweed, plus fruit and vegetable powders for antioxidants and phytonutrients, the result is a super-functional solution for gut health, skin and coat and overall vitality.

"As we continue launching new products and building out our distribution network for Noochies!, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality and most sustainable nutrition for our pets." commented Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science.

The Company announces it has granted 800,000 stock options (each, an "Option) to consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of two years to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on October 23, 2024. 300,000 of the Options vest completely on issuance and 500,000 of the Options vest in three equal tranches two months, four months, and six months after the date of the grant. All Options are subject to a four month hold period.

The Company announces it has granted 500,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to an officer of the Company and 5,250,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to consultants in accordance with the Company's restricted share unit plan. Each RSU is exercisable for a period of two years at no additional cost to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and vest in three equal tranches two months, four months, and six months after the date of the grant. All RSUs are subject to a four month hold period.

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

