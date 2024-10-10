CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Welcomes New Head of Sales and Marketing

Kevin Ryan joins Noochies! team to drive growth and innovation

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN00), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is pleased to announce that Kevin Ryan will be joining its subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., as the Head of Sales and Marketing for its innovative pet food brand, Noochies!

Key Takeaways:

Kevin brings a wealth of pet food industry experience to Noochies! Head of Sales and Marketing role

Noochies! brand is poised for retail sales growth both in North America and internationally

In his new role, Kevin will lead the development and implementation of all sales and marketing strategies aimed at achieving revenue targets and expanding distribution. He will guide the growth of the Noochies! brand into new markets and channels, while building and maintaining strong relationships with key clients, distributors and retail partners. Additionally, he'll spearhead all consumer and digital marketing initiatives, overseeing the development and execution of the brand's positioning, messaging and campaigns. Working closely with the Company's CEO, Kevin will also focus on driving growth through direct-to-consumer platforms, including the company's own website and 3rd party marketplaces like Amazon and Chewy.

No stranger to the pet industry, Kevin previously served as the International Sales Manager for Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. While there, he managed the brand's presence, sales channel and profitability outside of the United States through proactive and assertive marketing initiatives. Prior to that, he served as the Global Marketing Director for TOP 1 Oil Products Co. USA, where he expanded the brand's global presence, sales channels and profitability across 40 international accounts, while also setting five Guinness World Records.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Noochies! team," commented Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science. "His expertise and ability to identify market opportunities, combined with his strategic approach to both sales and marketing, will be instrumental in driving our growth and establishing Noochies! as a top brand in the global specialty pet market."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

