Cult Launches Blockchain Powered by $XION to Make Crypto Disappear

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XION, the first walletless blockchain purpose-built for mainstream adoption, and often referred to as a cult, is setting the stage for a crypto revolution with the official mainnet launch of its cutting-edge blockchain. Propelled by a strategic $25 million fundraise in April, XION blazed through its development milestones, emerging as a game-changer poised to accelerate the adoption of blockchain-based applications. Purposefully designed for real-world integration, XION is the ultimate Layer-1 (L1) solution, enabling frictionless products to be built through its abstractions and bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 experiences.

What truly sets XION apart from other typical infrastructure companies is its bold commitment to stripping away the complexity of crypto, while amassing a cult-like following and building a strong culturally relevant brand identity. This intersection of technology and culture is rare and is on full display in its recently launched startup competition, the BELIEVATHON , which included both a cutting-edge zero-knowledge & privacy track, as well as a Ponzi scheme track.

"XION isn't just another blockchain—it's the spark igniting a revolution both metaphorically and historically," said Burnt Banksy, Founder of Burnt and Core Contributor to XION. "We've built a platform that lets the magic of crypto burn brightly behind the scenes, free of the usual mess and complexity. This isn't about playing catch-up with competitors but fueling innovation, breaking boundaries, and setting the blockchain world ablaze with possibilities. With XION, crypto becomes so seamless it's almost invisible. We're stoking the flames of a future where blockchain is naturally integrated into everything we do."

With the mainnet launch, and true to its brand, XION introduces an innovative airdrop mechanism, "Double or Nothing," where eligible participants can opt to potentially double – or lose – their airdrop rewards through a gamified spinning wheel feature. Qualification for the "Believe in Something" airdrop was based on various criteria, including user testnet participation, partner community involvement, and ecosystem alignment. Up to 5% of the total $XION token supply was allocated, currently worth over $50M, with 69% going directly to the XION community and the remaining 31% distributed between communities and industry participants who have demonstrated their clear belief in the community.

Showcasing real-world use cases, EarnOS, a consumer application built on XION, attracted over 100,000 users from 159 countries within the first 72 hours of its launch, highlighting XION's global appeal and practical utility. Brands like Uber, Baskin Robbins, The North Face, Sunglass Hut, Lacoste, and others are seeing hugely successful results from the ad campaigns they're running as nearly tripling several of the brands' X followings. Outside of Web2 companies utilizing XION, its ecosystem of 200+ integrations also includes working closely with Injective, Sei, and Pyth and expanding its chain abstraction to Solana, BNB, and AVAX among many others.

Backed by visionary investors like Multicoin, Circle Ventures, Animoca, and Spartan, XION's rapid momentum is driven by its vibrant and passionate community —a dynamic network of innovators, believers, and builders united by a shared vision of a simpler, more accessible blockchain future. XION boasts over 4,000,000 active on-chain wallets, reflecting the community's trust, engagement, and belief in the protocol's mission. XION's pioneering use of USDC as its primary transactional currency further enhances this collective strength, simplifying interactions and further delivering a seamless, familiar user experience to non-crypto native users. From early adopters to new enthusiasts, the XION community embodies the spirit of collaboration and empowerment, ensuring that XION isn't just a blockchain—it's a cult burning with unrelenting passion, fanning the flames of a Web3 movement that's set to reshape an increasingly digital future.

