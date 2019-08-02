Cult of Individuality Celebrates 10 Years of Style and Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cult of Individuality - the cult celebrity and streetwear brand for the fashion forward jean junkie who gets high off a cocktail of vintage, embellishment, selvedge and rebellion celebrated 10 years of innovation and evolution. The trusted streetwear brand has earned themselves an enviable celebrity client list. To commemorate the occasion the brand showcased a stunning 30-piece collection consisting of must have pieces that highlight the craftsmanship and performance that speaks to the soul of the brand. The collection previewed archived and new pieces that highlighted premium denim jeans constructed with exaggerated cuts and washes as well as outerwear with luxe fabrics and color waves. Each of the shirts, flannels and activewear pieces were interchangeable and adorned with zippers and contrasted detailing. Rip and Repair construction has traditionally been the brand's staple and you see that along with Cult's fusing of old methods with new ideology in the collection. Music is a majority stakeholder and inspiration for Cult, providing a visual uniform for the streets with performance gear pants and jackets that boost contemporary hip hop and pop culture language. In addition to the collection presentation the brand tapped into its roots and inspiration with music and kicked-off the evening with a set by DJ NASTY and ended with DJ Lord. Cult also partnered with some of the hot new kids on the block with performances by: Brytiago, Young Paris, UFO Fev and a special performance by Cult's Creative Director - Ron Poisson who performed live with his band FOOLS FOR KINGS.

About Cult of Individuality :

Developed in 2009 by designer Ron Poisson, Cult of Individuality has forged a reputation with a global audience as the veritable cult leader of denim and the "Jeansmith To The One." CULT's designer denim-driven collections unite a social movement of misfits, dreamers, rebels, artists, contrarians and upstarts under a signature style that is equal parts craftsmanship, cool, and authentic. The brand is fueled by the bold passion of the wearer. Rooted in revolt with an empowering quality of standing out above the ordinary; Cult uses denim like an artist uses a canvas for distinctly personal exploration and expression. Cult is a denim brand for the fashion forward jean junkie, who gets high off a cocktail of vintage, embellishment, selvedge and rebellion, tied together by impeccable craftsmanship. This helps fuel a new badass attitude for an otherwise universal fabric. There are daring threads of handcrafted workmanship in every garment. With countless variations of the rip and repair deconstruction, Cult has risen to premium, anti-thread, designer denim status and is recognized by individuals who appreciate the brand's fusing of old methods with new ideology. Their legacy has been built on crafting an elevated approach to denim fits and washes across expanded men's, women's and kids' collections sold to only the upper end of retailers.

Creative Director Ron Poisson :

Cult of Individuality Jeansmith , legendary designer Ron Poisson is globally known for his expertise in wash treatments. Playfully known as the "WASH MASTER" He created skillfully crafted symphonies in the "rip and repair" style which has been his signature for years, despite changes in trends. A surfing enthusiast from Rhode Island , Poisson has a passion for music and is a thought leader and entrepreneur. For over a decade, Cult has earned a broad appeal with customers and is respected by denim aficionados.

Contact : Iesha Reed, IReed Agency, 917.536.5628

SOURCE Cult of Individuality