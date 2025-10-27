CULTA, Maryland's Premier Cannabis Company, Appoints Industry Veteran Joseph Andreae as CEO

Seasoned cannabis executive will advance brand's commitment to craft, quality, and community

BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA, Maryland's most trusted source of premium cannabis, today announced the appointment of Joseph Andreae as chief executive officer (CEO). This shift in leadership underscores the company's commitment to cultivating craft cannabis, maintaining quality, and building community within the Maryland cannabis industry.

"Having grown up in the greater DMV area and having spent a lot of time in Maryland, I know firsthand how special this state is, and that includes its cannabis industry," said Joseph Andreae. "CULTA is truly an embodiment of this and the dedicated Marylanders who keep the engine running day-in-and-day-out, and I look forward to having the opportunity to play a role in further shaping this brand and cementing our position as a leader in this fast-growing East Coast market."

Joseph brings a wealth of experience from mature cannabis programs throughout the country paired with a specific appreciation for the Maryland market. Prior to joining CULTA, he served in leadership roles at several largescale, vertically integrated cannabis companies, Story Cannabis, Glass House Brands, and NorCal Cannabis Company.

In this new role, Joseph will prioritize further building an experienced leadership team with a deep knowledge of the legal industry and the local community, leveraging CULTA's infrastructure to drive product development and quality improvement, maintaining a strong company culture and brand identity, and differentiating from competitors through fresh company values that prioritize investments in their staff and customers, cultivation with integrity, and elevation of the perceptions of cannabis and its benefits.

Joseph's appointment comes as CULTA looks to firmly establish itself as Maryland's leading service and toll processing entity and a top three seller across relevant house brand categories.

